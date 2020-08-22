

Develop homemade food habit

The first and the most important reason why homemade meals is excellent for health is that homemade food is hygienic. They provide you the best degree of cleanliness that's possible, when we're eating in restaurants or hotels, we cannot be sure of the hygienic environment.

Children who eat homemade foods are lesser predisposed towards gain weight. Since the homely food comprises more amounts of vegetables and fruits than trans fat and soda. So give homely and healthy food to your children, substitutions and healthy eating might use much healthy food preparation procedures and substitution for harmful components when making our own food. When most restaurants use oils or butter with fats, we might cook at home with nonfat cooking spray or healthy vegetable oils like olive oil. As an example, it is recommended to replace a cup of fat free milk with a single table spoon of vegetable oil is very healthy.

There are many benefits of homemade food.....

Develop homemade food habit

(2) Saves time: It might seem like grabbing something to eat at the local supermarket or driving to get takeout at the closest restaurant might be a quick solution when you're in a hurry. In reality, many times it can be much faster to cook something at home. There are so many meals that can be made in less than 30 min. But in restaurants we have to wait for long time by taking our serial.

Develop homemade food habit

Develop homemade food habit

(6) Brings family together: Eating at home gives the entire family time to talk about their day. When we eat together, our kids and family are much healthier. Eating together is linked to less substance abuse withing the family. Involving your children in food preparation is not only a fun thing to do, but also a great way to teach them healthy eating habits

(7) Save you from food poisoning: As a mother, everybody will desire to give their kids all the best things in life. When we are concerned about our children's health the nurturing him/her with homemade food must be your first priority.

The writer is a freelance writer

and completed masters from

Dhaka University department

of Food & Nutrition























In the pandemic its really need for all to develop homemade food habit. A food is something that provides nutrients. Nutrients are substances that provide-energy for activity, growth and all functions of the body such as breathing, digesting food and keeping warm, materials for the growth and repair of the body and for keeping the immune system healthy. Homemade food is usually prepared with natural ingredients compared to commercially prepared food. Foods prepared st home are way better than cooked in restaurants.The first and the most important reason why homemade meals is excellent for health is that homemade food is hygienic. They provide you the best degree of cleanliness that's possible, when we're eating in restaurants or hotels, we cannot be sure of the hygienic environment.Children who eat homemade foods are lesser predisposed towards gain weight. Since the homely food comprises more amounts of vegetables and fruits than trans fat and soda. So give homely and healthy food to your children, substitutions and healthy eating might use much healthy food preparation procedures and substitution for harmful components when making our own food. When most restaurants use oils or butter with fats, we might cook at home with nonfat cooking spray or healthy vegetable oils like olive oil. As an example, it is recommended to replace a cup of fat free milk with a single table spoon of vegetable oil is very healthy.There are many benefits of homemade food.....(1) Saves money: Eating homemade foods are usually much cheaper than eating at a restaurant or buying processed foods from the market. Coz when we eat at restaurants, we pay for not only the food, but also the costs of running that business. The lights, the water, the building and the staff in addition to the meal we are eating.(2) Saves time: It might seem like grabbing something to eat at the local supermarket or driving to get takeout at the closest restaurant might be a quick solution when you're in a hurry. In reality, many times it can be much faster to cook something at home. There are so many meals that can be made in less than 30 min. But in restaurants we have to wait for long time by taking our serial.(3) Healthier ingredients: Many commercially prepared foods are high in fat, salt and sugar. When we prepare our own food, we know exactly which ingredients and how much of each are going into our food. Natural ingredients are used in homemade food. Which are full of rich in vitamins and minerals, the food has its taste however those are ready using unprocessed foods that are by no means healthy. When you prepare your own meals, you have more control over the ingredients. By cooking for yourself, you can prepare that you and your family eats fresh, wholesome meals. This can help you to look and feel healthier, boost your energy, stabilize your weight and mood and improve your sleep and resilience to stress. (4)Avoid food allergies and sensitivity: Preparing your food at home can be especially beneficial if you or a family member has a food allergy. Because you are in control in your own kitchen, you can reduce the risk of an allergic reaction.(5) Portion control: Many restaurants and fast food joints offer portions that are much larger than necessary. And the problem is , when food is in front of you, chances are you'll eat it .when you dine in, you can regulate the amount of food served for dinner, elimination unnecessary temptation.(6) Brings family together: Eating at home gives the entire family time to talk about their day. When we eat together, our kids and family are much healthier. Eating together is linked to less substance abuse withing the family. Involving your children in food preparation is not only a fun thing to do, but also a great way to teach them healthy eating habits(7) Save you from food poisoning: As a mother, everybody will desire to give their kids all the best things in life. When we are concerned about our children's health the nurturing him/her with homemade food must be your first priority.The writer is a freelance writerand completed masters fromDhaka University departmentof Food & Nutrition