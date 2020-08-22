

Monsoon skincare tips for glowing skin

Cleansing: Rains will make your face oily. Hence it is important to wash your face with a soap free cleanser 2-3 times a day. This will help maintain a clean healthy skin while keeping all the essential oils intact. Also, make sure to cleanse your skin before going to bed, so the pollutants don't damage your skin and you wake up to a beautiful you.

Toning: In monsoon, we tend to sweat a lot and this causes our skin pores to open up. Using a toner after cleansing helps shrink these pores. Alcohol-free toner with antioxidant ingredients like green tea and glycolic acid helps tighten enlarged pores.

Moisturise: With increased humidity levels we often ignore to moisturise and think our skin doesn't need. But moisturising is important in all seasons. You need a light, non-greasy day cream with aloe vera and grape seed. Make sure you use a moisturizer during the day and every night before you sleep to keep your skin supple.

Sunscreen is a must: Don't forget the sunscreen. No matter how cloudy it is, your skin still needs to be protected from the UV rays. You can opt for SPF 30 non-sticky, ultra matte finish. For best results apply sunscreen 15 minutes before going out. Re-apply after every three hours if you are out in the sun for long.

Exfoliate: It is important to exfoliate to get rid of the dead skin on your face. A gentle scrub applied at least twice a week will help keep your skin clean and smooth, buffing away dead skin cells. The gentle scrubbing action promotes proper flow of blood, which could aid in maintaining healthy, glowing skin. You can also opt for an exfoliation treatment like microdermabrasion or chemical peels.

Dont Skip the mask: A mask seals the moisture in your skin and gives it a natural glow. To control oiliness, you can use clay based masks. Look for one with green tea or tea tree.

Stay hydrated: During monsoon stay hydrated by drinking lots of water, eating fresh fruits and vegetables. Make a regime to drink 1/2-1 glass of water every 2 hours. More water intake, more toxins will get flushed out resulting in healthier skin.

Go natural, no make-up: In the rainy season, it is best to go with minimal make-up. Flaunt your natural look and let your skin breathe. Apply Kajal to give your eyes a smoky look. Keep a lip balm handy so you can use it anytime. Use gentle organic products and maintain a simple routine using sunscreen regularly.

The best part about these tips is that they apply to almost any skin type of any age. So, enjoy the monsoon without losing your skin's natural healthy glow!























