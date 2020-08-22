

Sweetmeat maker Asha’s tale of success amid pandemic

In Bangladesh's context, a sweet maker may not be that respectable but this is the job that made Asha a successful entrepreneur. But for this she had to take risk and if she failed, she probably would have faced the worst.

She started her career in 2009 by joining a job after completing his master's degree in economics from Rajshahi University. She also worked in a number of reputed companies, with a good salary and many benefits, but still had an instability. She thought she would not have any identity if she loses her job. To make her life smoother and for a better future, she resigned from her job in 2012 to take care of his family and children.

After a long time, in 2016, she started making sweets at home to ensure safe food for her child. Everyone appreciated the quality and taste of these sweets. That's when the idea of doing the job commercially came to mind. She took hands-on training. The beginning is the product preparation phase and the marketing challenge. Little by little her acquaintance continues to grow. She started participating in various fairs. In the beginning she made four or five kinds of sweets, but today she is supplying about 35 kinds of sweets from Food Panda, Pathao to the famous brands of the city. In addition to gaining a reputation, this successful entrepreneur has also received several honors.

She generally makes sweets like Rasgolla, Rasmalai, Lal Chamcham, Sada Chamcham, Porabari Chamcham, Rajbhog, Malaikari, Black Toast, Krimtost, Burinda, Kalojam, Lalmohan, Golap Jamun, Mawajam, Khir Tost, Baby Sweet, Chicken Cake, Sandesh, Kacharol. She has two showrooms which are decorated with chickpeas, yoghurt, pizza and a variety of cakes. In these two showrooms and factories in Mohammadpur a total of 12 workers including the entrepreneur and her husband are working currently.

"From April 13, I started home delivery again with Pathao Delivery Man. I knew the job so I worked on my own without any staff. My husband however helped me a lot in this regard," she added.

Corona did not want to put any worker at home or put herself at risk. In the month of Ramadan, I opened a limited store and started selling again, she said adding that "I didn't stop and started walking. If the product quality is good, the customer will find you. I earned money one and a half lakh taka during Ramadan."

Asha further said, "An entrepreneur has to decide which class of people she will serve in the society. Entrepreneurs need to be careful about pricing. Dividends should not exceed 40 per cent. Products must be supplied as per demand. Don't impose unwanted prices on customers. At the same time quality must be ensured. We have to understand the time. I think only then can an entrepreneur go ahead with his/her initiative.



























