Amitav Ghosh, in his novel The Shadow Lines (1988), with the help of an anonymous narrator keeps on recollecting interlinked-memories of three generations. Chiefly, the memories are of three families: Tridib, Robi, Ila and their parents; the narrator, his parents and grandmother; Mrs Price and, her son and daughter, Nick and May. Though it is of three generations and three families, it is undoubtedly the narrator's account: are collections from 1939, 13 years before he was born, to 15 years after the incidents of 1964. It is of what he has tried to recollect to have a better understanding or a clearer picture of the murder of Tridib, who has a special position in the narrator's life because to some extant Tridib's way of encoding and decoding have influenced Ghosh's narrator to develop his way of consuming and producing.

The narrative technique used in the novel, in my opinion, is a gap-filling approach where Ghosh brings characters to contribute in the process of completing a puzzle: each character puts his or her part/s to help to build or to complete the puzzle board of childhood and adulthood; of desire and sigh; of coming and going; of love and loss; of war and peace; of fantasy and reality; of lines of destruction and creation; of Dhanmondi and Dhaka; of 1975 and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; of known and unknown; of remained and deceased; of hope and frustration; of told and untold; of forgotten and blessed; of unforgotten and damned ;of entangled and relieved with memories.

The Shadow Lines, as a title, leads a reader to several directions and the line of divination in between the elders (e.g., narrator's grandmother, Robi and Nick) and comparatively juniors (e.g., narrator, Ila and May) is one of the distinctive of all lines drawn by Ghosh. For example, the conflict between the narrator and his grandmother during her last breathing-days regarding the issue of the character of Ila being judged by his grandmother and his response against her continuous utterance that Ila is an "English whore" based on the fact that Ila lives in London because she wants to be free make it clear that there is a line that divides and at the same time the socio-cultural reality plays a vital role on shaping one's viewpoint. Once, Robi, Ila's elder brother, had tried to teach her a lesson in the name of culture but she made it clear that for this she had chosen to live in London--to be free. For the narrator's grandmother, to be free means to do whatever pleases a person; but, for Ila, it means to live a free life where she can choose freely and responsibly--a very existential approach to life and living.

Narrator's grandmother considers those who have come before the partition of 1947 are not refugees but those who have moved after. As she utters:"We're not refugees on cue. We came long before partition." She, being irrespective of religious identities, is critical about Indian and Pakistani refugees. The reason behind this could be that her sense of belonging is divided into parts, and the notion of home, for her, is associated with Dhaka and Calcutta. And just because her movement had taken place before 1947, she did not have the sense of up rootedness.

A few lines from The Shadow Lines would make it clearer, "Everyone lives in a story my grandmother, my father, his father, Lenin, Einstein, and lots of other names I [Tridib] hadn't heard of; they all lived in stories, because stories are all there to live in, it was just a question of which one you chose [.]"But, interestingly, after the incident of 1964 in Dhaka, narrator's grandmother stand has changed because, in that incident, her sister's son Tridib (Indian) and her Jethamoshai (Bangladeshi) got killed in a movement in reaction to the Kashmir incident of 1963 that Mu-i-Mubarak, a sacred relic, has disappeared. This Dhaka-centric tragedy has helped her to develop a sense of an aggressive nationalism that motivates her to give away her chain as a fund for the war (Indo-Pak) and her defence has been like this that for her grandchild's sake and his freedom "[w]e have to kill them before they kill us; we have to wipe them out." Unfortunately, the murder of Khalil (a Bangladeshi, a refuge) remains unnoticed because he is not a relative of her but Khalil is killed because he has chosen to save Jethamoshai and, for him, the lines of difference based on blood and religion mean nothing. What matters to Khalil is that after the partition the old man has become part of his family, grandfather to his children.



The reviewer is a student of English Department, Jahangirnagar University

























