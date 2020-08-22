







Myanmar and Us



On 26 April, Abdus exclaimed he had seen some wonderful news. An Imam had posted a hadith on a website stating that on the 27th of Ramadan angels would come down to the Earth. They will completely clear away the coronavirus. Before the end of Ramadan, the virus would disappear.



Abdus (a pseudonym) was a Bangladeshi citizen stranded in Myanmar. He had turned to the internet for news, soon addicted to find any scrap of information about Covid-19.



Surprised, I asked, will the angels extirpate the coronavirus from every single country. Flashing a smile, he replied, that's what the hadith said.



I added, and then they will lift restrictions and lockdowns worldwide. Will he book airplane tickets for the end of May right now. Beaming, he said, yes.



Excitedly, Abdus announced there's a star which people see only during Ramadan. I asked how a star could be visible for one month but not seen for the rest of the year. He replied that it was like the Moon, sometimes visible and sometimes not.



I explained, for stars to be visible, then obscured, probably meant something blocks the light. As the Moon orbits the Earth, the proportion of the Moon we see lit by the Sun varies. The Moon isn't visible when directly between us and the Sun because the light from the Sun is blocked.



This explanation didn't resonate with Abdus, who merely said the Earth stays still while the Sun goes around the Earth. His idea surprise me - he had passed his examinations up to Class 10. Abdus added that the Earth could block the starlight even though I queried how this regularity was possible every eleven months of a year.



Citing independent verification didn't help. I said that the government school textbooks stated the Earth goes around the Sun. He emphatically said that it wasn't true; it was not in the textbooks. I replied I saw the information with my own eyes. Abdus retorted that the textbooks were wrong. I asked, was the Bangladesh education ministry wrong. Why didn't a single teacher or student's parent protest. He lapsed into a sullen silence...



500 years ago it was accepted that the Moon and the Sun revolved around the Earth - they were just two of the known 'planets'. In 1600, Italian philosopher and astrologer Giordano Bruno suggested that the stars in the night sky were all suns, orbited by planets. Religion (Christianity) said there was a fixed Earth around which were celestial spheres and stars. Bruno spoke against religion, was tried for heresy and burned at the stake.



Voltaire said a long time ago: "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities". In 2013 some people saw or believed it true that the face of Sayedee was seen on the Moon. Mosques made the announcement. Jamaat-Shibir activists set fire to police stations, government offices and homes in the Bogra area, involving women and children in the ensuing violence.



What about pious people who thought they saw the face of Satan in the smoke billowing from the Twin Towers in 2001? Videos purporting to show Satan's face appeared on the internet.



The effect of pareidolia accounts for what people saw, though to believe in Satan helps you see him. The poorly photoshopped face of Sayedee on the Moon wasn't in the same league, though the omen worked as required on those who were ready to believe.



The Bogra incident shows how ignorance allows exploitation. If Abdus analysed the data, it's clear that extinguishing Covid-19 from the Earth by the end of Ramadan 2020 is impossible. By ignoring scientific evidence and predictions, anyone can commit another type of atrocity: that of passing on a deadly virus to others.



Early astronomers thought the dark patches on the Moon were actual seas and oceans. In Bangladesh I visited a rural house where each person had different ideas regarding the visible dark patches on the full Moon. They thought they were: rain, horns of a cow, Allah, or roots of the bodhi tree (bodh gach). What do you think they are?



I asked some primary school students what the Moon is made of. This produced unusual responses, such as "eggs". Asking how the eggs got there generated a standard response: "It's not in the book." The present education system undoubtedly stymies children's thinking.



When pressed, a child said the eggs got blown from the Earth by big winds to the Moon. This is not a foolish idea: comparable with pre-19th century academics debating the origin of meteorites. If there were discussions resembling this in primary schools, the beginnings of critical thinking could emerge.



Paradoxically, guessing and giving your own opinion can be more depressed amongst older children. Students from Classes 6, 7 and 8 may be even more self-conscious from the accumulated burden of 'right' and 'wrong'. By then, it's too late for the limited introduction of a creative curriculum to help undo years of narrow convergent thought.



Have you noticed children and adults who become stressed and panic when asked to give their opinion to a question they do not know the answer? They clam up, scared to guess.



If you tell a young rural Bangladeshi child that people have gone to the Moon and walked on the surface, they can accept that. The child has little understanding about the Moon, perhaps asking whether they can go on a trip to the Moon or if apples grow on the Moon. A child doesn't see the absurdity in what adults perceive as ridiculous, nor do adults holding simple views think them absurd compared to those with more insight.



Bangladeshi adults don't always have the science knowledge to answer children's questions age-appropriately or even properly comprehend science processes themselves. This is noticeable in rural areas. They then often fall back on a religious explanation. If schools teach the scientific method properly, future adults can encourage children's thinking instead of retreating from intellectual engagement because of their ignorance.



Two young rural women were taking turns to tell me the names of any living things. When one of them saw a picture of a red setting sun in a book, she asked me if it was alive. This woman had completed SSC level. I asked the other woman's opinion. She was unsure if the Sun was alive.











Between 1895 and 1908, the American astronomer Percival Lowell wrote three books to build up a whole new Martian myth about Mars. He narrated a utopian world with a race of advanced beings who built a complex network of canals and waterways. These beings were looking at Earth with envious eyes. They were plotting mankind's destruction. Many people worldwide believed him. What one believes influences what one sees. Is Sayedee's face on the Moon any less absurd?



Abdus would benefit from reliable information relating to Covid-19 on the internet. He could have researched whether the Sun goes around the Earth or find a second opinion concerning 'the star' during Ramadan. Why didn't that happen? We'll discuss this in part 4.

To be continued... (Series - 2, part - 3)Hail, the Internet.On 26 April, Abdus exclaimed he had seen some wonderful news. An Imam had posted a hadith on a website stating that on the 27th of Ramadan angels would come down to the Earth. They will completely clear away the coronavirus. Before the end of Ramadan, the virus would disappear.Abdus (a pseudonym) was a Bangladeshi citizen stranded in Myanmar. He had turned to the internet for news, soon addicted to find any scrap of information about Covid-19.Surprised, I asked, will the angels extirpate the coronavirus from every single country. Flashing a smile, he replied, that's what the hadith said.I added, and then they will lift restrictions and lockdowns worldwide. Will he book airplane tickets for the end of May right now. Beaming, he said, yes.Excitedly, Abdus announced there's a star which people see only during Ramadan. I asked how a star could be visible for one month but not seen for the rest of the year. He replied that it was like the Moon, sometimes visible and sometimes not.I explained, for stars to be visible, then obscured, probably meant something blocks the light. As the Moon orbits the Earth, the proportion of the Moon we see lit by the Sun varies. The Moon isn't visible when directly between us and the Sun because the light from the Sun is blocked.This explanation didn't resonate with Abdus, who merely said the Earth stays still while the Sun goes around the Earth. His idea surprise me - he had passed his examinations up to Class 10. Abdus added that the Earth could block the starlight even though I queried how this regularity was possible every eleven months of a year.Citing independent verification didn't help. I said that the government school textbooks stated the Earth goes around the Sun. He emphatically said that it wasn't true; it was not in the textbooks. I replied I saw the information with my own eyes. Abdus retorted that the textbooks were wrong. I asked, was the Bangladesh education ministry wrong. Why didn't a single teacher or student's parent protest. He lapsed into a sullen silence...500 years ago it was accepted that the Moon and the Sun revolved around the Earth - they were just two of the known 'planets'. In 1600, Italian philosopher and astrologer Giordano Bruno suggested that the stars in the night sky were all suns, orbited by planets. Religion (Christianity) said there was a fixed Earth around which were celestial spheres and stars. Bruno spoke against religion, was tried for heresy and burned at the stake.Voltaire said a long time ago: "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities". In 2013 some people saw or believed it true that the face of Sayedee was seen on the Moon. Mosques made the announcement. Jamaat-Shibir activists set fire to police stations, government offices and homes in the Bogra area, involving women and children in the ensuing violence.What about pious people who thought they saw the face of Satan in the smoke billowing from the Twin Towers in 2001? Videos purporting to show Satan's face appeared on the internet.The effect of pareidolia accounts for what people saw, though to believe in Satan helps you see him. The poorly photoshopped face of Sayedee on the Moon wasn't in the same league, though the omen worked as required on those who were ready to believe.The Bogra incident shows how ignorance allows exploitation. If Abdus analysed the data, it's clear that extinguishing Covid-19 from the Earth by the end of Ramadan 2020 is impossible. By ignoring scientific evidence and predictions, anyone can commit another type of atrocity: that of passing on a deadly virus to others.Early astronomers thought the dark patches on the Moon were actual seas and oceans. In Bangladesh I visited a rural house where each person had different ideas regarding the visible dark patches on the full Moon. They thought they were: rain, horns of a cow, Allah, or roots of the bodhi tree (bodh gach). What do you think they are?I asked some primary school students what the Moon is made of. This produced unusual responses, such as "eggs". Asking how the eggs got there generated a standard response: "It's not in the book." The present education system undoubtedly stymies children's thinking.When pressed, a child said the eggs got blown from the Earth by big winds to the Moon. This is not a foolish idea: comparable with pre-19th century academics debating the origin of meteorites. If there were discussions resembling this in primary schools, the beginnings of critical thinking could emerge.Paradoxically, guessing and giving your own opinion can be more depressed amongst older children. Students from Classes 6, 7 and 8 may be even more self-conscious from the accumulated burden of 'right' and 'wrong'. By then, it's too late for the limited introduction of a creative curriculum to help undo years of narrow convergent thought.Have you noticed children and adults who become stressed and panic when asked to give their opinion to a question they do not know the answer? They clam up, scared to guess.If you tell a young rural Bangladeshi child that people have gone to the Moon and walked on the surface, they can accept that. The child has little understanding about the Moon, perhaps asking whether they can go on a trip to the Moon or if apples grow on the Moon. A child doesn't see the absurdity in what adults perceive as ridiculous, nor do adults holding simple views think them absurd compared to those with more insight.Bangladeshi adults don't always have the science knowledge to answer children's questions age-appropriately or even properly comprehend science processes themselves. This is noticeable in rural areas. They then often fall back on a religious explanation. If schools teach the scientific method properly, future adults can encourage children's thinking instead of retreating from intellectual engagement because of their ignorance.Two young rural women were taking turns to tell me the names of any living things. When one of them saw a picture of a red setting sun in a book, she asked me if it was alive. This woman had completed SSC level. I asked the other woman's opinion. She was unsure if the Sun was alive.Between 1895 and 1908, the American astronomer Percival Lowell wrote three books to build up a whole new Martian myth about Mars. He narrated a utopian world with a race of advanced beings who built a complex network of canals and waterways. These beings were looking at Earth with envious eyes. They were plotting mankind's destruction. Many people worldwide believed him. What one believes influences what one sees. Is Sayedee's face on the Moon any less absurd?Abdus would benefit from reliable information relating to Covid-19 on the internet. He could have researched whether the Sun goes around the Earth or find a second opinion concerning 'the star' during Ramadan. Why didn't that happen? We'll discuss this in part 4.To be continued...