

Shakespeare’s authorship in question!

Why did family and friends never suggest he was a writer? Why the deafening silence when he died? Why did authorship doubts arise so early? The "Star of Poets" could barely sign his own name? Was Shakespeare a fraud? Joseph C. Hart is, in his book 'The Romance of Yachting (1848), the first who openly questioned Shakespeare's authorship contending many different authors of Shakespearean writings and Dr. Robert W. Jameson in "Who Wrote Shakespeare?" and the Chambers's Edinburgh Journal later.

In 1856 Delia Bacon's unsigned article "William Shakspeare and His Plays; An Enquiry Concerning Them" appeared in Putnam's Magazine.

As early as 1845, Ohio-born Delia Bacon had theorized that the plays attributed to Shakespeare were actually written by a group under the leadership of Sir Francis Bacon, with Sir Walter Raleigh as the main writer. After hundreds of strenuous research, nobody has been able to discover a single page of manuscript or even a letter of any author written to him nor in fact any record of patronage of payment for writing. Dr. John Hall, Shakespeare's son-in-law, wrote an article regarding the excellent poets of that time. But Hall, like nine other people in a position to know, never mentioned that Shakespeare was a famous writer. There's no evidence he or any member of his family, even decades after he died, ever claimed he was the author of the "Shakespeare" works - or had any literary career at all.

This is because, mourning for the death of Shakespeare like playwright had not brought into existence neither in Elegy nor in any other writings in the age of copious eulogies. A question sparks automatically 'Who is so the real author of Shakespeare's writings?'

The Oxfordian theory of Shakespeare authorship claims that Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford, was the real author of the plays and poems normally attributed to William Shakespeare. Edward de Vere was, in truth, the influential patron of theatrical players, music and literature, and the center of Elizabethan literary life. He is acknowledged as a fine poet and playwright by many of the authors of that time. But writing poetry and playwright is, in the Elizabethan age, considered to be like worshipping idols by many aristocrats. William Selden commented that it was really "ridiculous for a Lord to print Verses; 'tis well enough to make them please himself, but to make them public is foolish." This is why; Edward de Vere continues writing by the pseudonym "Spear-Shaker" and later in the name of 'William Shakespeare'. Let's analyze some facts to probe the claim.

The story of Hamlet is, in truth, extracted from the French fiction 'Histoires Tragiques' (1576) - written by Francois de Belleforest. It is an astonishing fact that this book was not yet translated into English when Shakespeare adapted it. So how could it be possible for an illiterate author to adapt the story and characters from a French fiction while it was not translated into English? In 1869, George Russel Frence stated the similarities between Queen Elizabeth's minister, Lord Burghley, and Polonius in Hamlet. And Burghley's son Robert and Anne Cecil are, to a greater extent, similar to Laertes and Ophelia respectively. In the truest sense of the term, all these Elizabethan courtly affairs were certainly known to Edward de Vere not that time theatrical actor Shakespeare.

Again, the character of Hamlet and the life of Edward de Vere are very closely connected. Hamlet has an unhappy relationship with Ophelia; Edward de Vere was unhappily married to Anne Cecil and suspicious in respect of the fact of being the father of her first child. As Hamlet says to Polonius "Conception is a blessing, but not as your daughter may conceive."

Again, 'Edward, like Hamlet, was abducted by the pirates and 'set naked' on the shore when he was shipping for England.' Likewise, Edward de Vere is vividly recognized in many of Shakespeare's characters, for instance, Romeo, Berowne in Love's Labour's Lost, Bertram in All's Well That Ends Well, and obviously Hamlet. 'When the Sonnets were published in 1609, many critics referred to the author as "ever-living," a term only applied to a deceased person easily referring to Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford , who died in 1604' while Shakespeare lived until 1616. Similarly, not a single manuscript of Shakespeare's writings has ever been found after 1604. Even nobody knows exactly when any of the plays were written.

The Stratfordian Theory's claim of the authorship of Shakespeare is shrouded with endless questions and puzzles while the Oxfordian theory of Shakespeare authorship is replete with historical records, profuse amount of evidences and of course clarity.



The writer is lecturer, Department of English First Capital University of Bangladesh





















Shakespeare, no doubt the most influential and famed playwright of all time - author of 37 spectacular plays and 154 splendid sonnets, like his father was illiterate. Not a single manuscript of any kind has ever been found written in Shakespeare's own hand.' A stream of questions sparks in the wave of time - Were the works of Shakespeare written by himself? Where's the paper trail?Why did family and friends never suggest he was a writer? Why the deafening silence when he died? Why did authorship doubts arise so early? The "Star of Poets" could barely sign his own name? Was Shakespeare a fraud? Joseph C. Hart is, in his book 'The Romance of Yachting (1848), the first who openly questioned Shakespeare's authorship contending many different authors of Shakespearean writings and Dr. Robert W. Jameson in "Who Wrote Shakespeare?" and the Chambers's Edinburgh Journal later.In 1856 Delia Bacon's unsigned article "William Shakspeare and His Plays; An Enquiry Concerning Them" appeared in Putnam's Magazine.As early as 1845, Ohio-born Delia Bacon had theorized that the plays attributed to Shakespeare were actually written by a group under the leadership of Sir Francis Bacon, with Sir Walter Raleigh as the main writer. After hundreds of strenuous research, nobody has been able to discover a single page of manuscript or even a letter of any author written to him nor in fact any record of patronage of payment for writing. Dr. John Hall, Shakespeare's son-in-law, wrote an article regarding the excellent poets of that time. But Hall, like nine other people in a position to know, never mentioned that Shakespeare was a famous writer. There's no evidence he or any member of his family, even decades after he died, ever claimed he was the author of the "Shakespeare" works - or had any literary career at all.This is because, mourning for the death of Shakespeare like playwright had not brought into existence neither in Elegy nor in any other writings in the age of copious eulogies. A question sparks automatically 'Who is so the real author of Shakespeare's writings?'The Oxfordian theory of Shakespeare authorship claims that Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford, was the real author of the plays and poems normally attributed to William Shakespeare. Edward de Vere was, in truth, the influential patron of theatrical players, music and literature, and the center of Elizabethan literary life. He is acknowledged as a fine poet and playwright by many of the authors of that time. But writing poetry and playwright is, in the Elizabethan age, considered to be like worshipping idols by many aristocrats. William Selden commented that it was really "ridiculous for a Lord to print Verses; 'tis well enough to make them please himself, but to make them public is foolish." This is why; Edward de Vere continues writing by the pseudonym "Spear-Shaker" and later in the name of 'William Shakespeare'. Let's analyze some facts to probe the claim.The story of Hamlet is, in truth, extracted from the French fiction 'Histoires Tragiques' (1576) - written by Francois de Belleforest. It is an astonishing fact that this book was not yet translated into English when Shakespeare adapted it. So how could it be possible for an illiterate author to adapt the story and characters from a French fiction while it was not translated into English? In 1869, George Russel Frence stated the similarities between Queen Elizabeth's minister, Lord Burghley, and Polonius in Hamlet. And Burghley's son Robert and Anne Cecil are, to a greater extent, similar to Laertes and Ophelia respectively. In the truest sense of the term, all these Elizabethan courtly affairs were certainly known to Edward de Vere not that time theatrical actor Shakespeare.Again, the character of Hamlet and the life of Edward de Vere are very closely connected. Hamlet has an unhappy relationship with Ophelia; Edward de Vere was unhappily married to Anne Cecil and suspicious in respect of the fact of being the father of her first child. As Hamlet says to Polonius "Conception is a blessing, but not as your daughter may conceive."Again, 'Edward, like Hamlet, was abducted by the pirates and 'set naked' on the shore when he was shipping for England.' Likewise, Edward de Vere is vividly recognized in many of Shakespeare's characters, for instance, Romeo, Berowne in Love's Labour's Lost, Bertram in All's Well That Ends Well, and obviously Hamlet. 'When the Sonnets were published in 1609, many critics referred to the author as "ever-living," a term only applied to a deceased person easily referring to Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford , who died in 1604' while Shakespeare lived until 1616. Similarly, not a single manuscript of Shakespeare's writings has ever been found after 1604. Even nobody knows exactly when any of the plays were written.The Stratfordian Theory's claim of the authorship of Shakespeare is shrouded with endless questions and puzzles while the Oxfordian theory of Shakespeare authorship is replete with historical records, profuse amount of evidences and of course clarity.The writer is lecturer, Department of English First Capital University of Bangladesh