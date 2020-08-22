Video
Four drug peddlers held with heroin, phensedyl in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

RAJSHAHI, Aug 21: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in two separate anti-crime drives, arrested four alleged drug peddlers with 1.33 kilograms of heroin and 727 bottles of phensedyl on Thursday night.




According to the RAB sources, the arrested persons were identified as Mofazzal Hossain, 57, son of Abdus Sattar, Faruque Hossain, 35, son of Sirajul Islam, Obaidul Talukder, 22, son of late Endajul Talukder and Mahbub Ali, 35, son of late Mazer Ali.
A team of the elite force, being informed, conducted a raid in Mohishalbari area under Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi district and arrested Mofazzal Hossain with 1.33 kilograms of heroin around 9.30 pm red-handed, RAB sources said on Friday.
Another RAB team arrested the other three persons with 727 bottles of phensedyl after conducting a raid at Battali Latihati area under Panchbibi Upazila in Joypurhat district around 8:30pm.
Two separate cases were recorded with the respective police stations and the arrested persons along with the seized goods were handed over to police.    -BSS



