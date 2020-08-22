Four drug peddlers held with heroin, phensedyl in Rajshahi













According to the RAB sources, the arrested persons were identified as Mofazzal Hossain, 57, son of Abdus Sattar, Faruque Hossain, 35, son of Sirajul Islam, Obaidul Talukder, 22, son of late Endajul Talukder and Mahbub Ali, 35, son of late Mazer Ali.

A team of the elite force, being informed, conducted a raid in Mohishalbari area under Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi district and arrested Mofazzal Hossain with 1.33 kilograms of heroin around 9.30 pm red-handed, RAB sources said on Friday.

Another RAB team arrested the other three persons with 727 bottles of phensedyl after conducting a raid at Battali Latihati area under Panchbibi Upazila in Joypurhat district around 8:30pm.

