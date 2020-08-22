Video
Saturday, 22 August, 2020, 5:19 AM
Bangladesh, South Korea explore opportunities in tourism

Published : Saturday, 22 August, 2020

Tour operators from Bangladesh and South Korea at a webinar have discussed ways to explore tourism opportunities, highlighting the scopes that South Korea offers.
Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), in association with TravTalk, hosted the webinaron Tuesday, shedding light on Korea's beautiful regions that would be ideal for travellers, said a media release on Friday. The first-ever webinar by KTO for the Bangladesh trade that saw the presence of Young
Geul Choi, Deputy Director at Korea Tourism Organization's New Delhi Office, was led by Sandeep Dutta, Marketing Manager, Korea Tourism Organization New Delhi Office and Md Rafeuzzaman, President of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), Governing Body Member, Bangladesh Tourism Board, and Chairman, FBCCI Standing Committee on Civil Aviation and Tourism, as speakers.
Choi said the market held more potential as last year more than 17,000 arrivals in South Korea were from Bangladesh (an 11% growth over 2018 numbers).
"We think the potential for travel in the future is much bigger, which is why we decided to organise this product training to update the Bangladesh travel industry about South Korea's latest tourism products," he said.
Dutta, in his presentation, provided insights on the uniqueness of the country's food and culture.
He said one of the best things about South Korea is the availability of Halal and Muslim-friendly food.
Dutta said it is already a very big market for tourism from some of the other Muslim countries in Asia and infrastructure has been developed for Muslim-friendly and Halal food.
Providing an insight on what makes South Korea a lucrative destination to travel to from Bangladesh, Rafeuzzaman said, "South Korea offers everything a traveller could want in a destination."
He said it has a long and fascinating history, a wonderful culture, amazing food, friendly people and excellent infrastructure. "It also has one of the most unique attractions in the world that can be visited - the Korean Demilitarized Zone (which separates North and South Korea)."     -Agencies


