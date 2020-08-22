Covid-19 cases in Khulna division reach 16,916





"We received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories during the past 24-hour till this noon and 144 of those were found COVID-19 positive," Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna Division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter said.

Of the newly detected COVID-19 patients, 58 are in Jashore, one in Kushtia, 32 in Khulna, 13 in Narail, 13 in Magura,17 in Bagerhat and 10 in Satkhira districts in the division, the health official said.

"Among the total 16,916 COVID-19 patients, 5,296 are in Khulna, 2,670 in Jashore, 2,475 in Kushtia, 1,414 in Jhenaidah, 1,108 in Chuadanga, 1,077 in Narail, 923 in Satkhira, 820 in Bagerhat, 726 in Magura and 407 in Meherpur districts," she added.

Under the division, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients continues increasing along with a rise in the number of infected patients in recent weeks, she mentioned.

"With the healing of 191 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 11,707 with the recovery rate of 69.20percent in the division till this noon," Dr. Ferdousi said.

"Among the total 16,916 coronavirus infected persons, 1,766 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 11,898 have recovered and 290 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division," she further said. -BSS

































