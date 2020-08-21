Dr Sabrina, seven others indicted



JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury is being taken to court in the capital on Thursday in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sarafuzzzman Ansari framed charges and fixed August 27 to begin the trial.

The other accused are Sabrina's husband JKG Chief Executive Officer Ariful Chowdhury, Executive Officer Shafiqul Islam, graphic designer Humayun Kabir Himu and four other employees, Himu's wife Tanzina Patwary, Jebunnesa Rima, Sayeed Chowdhury and Biplob Das.

On Thursday afternoon eight arrested accused were produced before the court.

All the accused including Sabrina claimed themselves innocent and demanded justice after the court read out the charges to them.

However, the court rejected the discharge petitions of the accused.

Adv Abdullah Abu, Metropolitan Public Prosecutor, Additional Public Prosecutor Md Shihab Uddin and Assistant Public Prosecutor Azad Rahman participated in the charge hearing for the state.

The Session court PP Abdullah termed Dr Sabrina and her husband Arif the mastermind of the scam.

According to the case, on June 23, Kamal Hossain, who was given a fake Covid-19 certificate from JKG Health Care, filed the case against Humayun Kabir Himu, his wife Tanzina and several unknown people with Tejgaon Police Station.

Police, later, arrested Himu and Tanzina, the same day and they confessed to their involvement in issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.









Based on their statements, police arrested seven others including Dr Sabrina and her husband Dr Ariful on different dates.

Md Liakot Ali, an inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of police and also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, on August 5 submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

In the charge sheet, the IO said, as per direction of Sabrina and Ariful, the other accused collected samples from the patients, prepared fake Covid-19 certificates and supplied those to the patients.

