Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:38 PM
Destiny MD Rafiqul Amin denied bail in two money laundering cases

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday summarily rejected two bail petitions of Destiny Group Managing Director Md Rafiqul Amin
in two money laundering cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). It also asked the trial court to dispose of his two money laundering cases within the next six months.
The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the rejection orders after holding a hearing on the petitions.
Senior lawyers Abdul Matin Khasru and Mainul Islam moved for Rafiqul Islam, Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC while Deputy Attorney General (DAG) AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the hearing.                         
The HC rejected the bail petitions as he (Rafiqul) did not pay any money to the government in line with the Supreme Court's Appellate Division order, said DAG AKM Amin Uddin. ACC filed the two cases with capital's Kalabagan Police Station on July 31 in 2012.
Rafiqul, now in jail, filed the petitions on August 16 seeking bail in the cases against him on grounds that he has been suffering in jail for a long period of time since October 11, 2012 and he is now physically ill.
on November 13 2016, Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul and Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd Chairman Mohammad Hossain were granted bail by the Appellate Division on a condition that they must pay the government Tk 2,800 crore in six weeks by selling 35 lakh matured trees planted under the company's tree plantation project.


