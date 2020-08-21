Iran detains UAE ship, crew





Tensions have risen between the two countries, which face each other across the Gulf, since last week's agreement between the Gulf state and Tehran's arch-foe Israel to normalise ties. Iranian state television quoted a ministry statement as saying that the Emirati ship was seized by Iran's coastguards and its crew were detained due to illegal traffic in Iranian waters.

It added that on the same day, UAE guards shot dead two Iranian fishermen and seized a boat. It said the UAE has apologised for the incident. The UAE Foreign Ministry declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. The Iranian statement said Iran summoned the UAE charge d'affaires in Tehran after the incident to demand the release of the detained boat and the fishermen.

"As a result of Iran's efforts, the UAE authorities ... in a note on Wednesday, expressed their deep regret over the incident and announced their readiness to compensate for all the damage caused," it said.

The Iranian boat and its crew have been released, the statement said, while the legal process of transferring the bodies of the dead is underway. UAE state news agency WAM reported on Monday that the state's coastguards had tried to stop eight fishing boats which violated its territorial waters northwest of Sir Bu Nu'Ayr island. It did not mention any casualties or seizures of a boat.

Although incidents regarding fishing boats are frequent between Iran and its Gulf Arab neighbours, Iran warned of any aggression against its interests and citizens", saying in the statement, "Tehran will take all necessary measures to protect its vessels and citizens in the Persian Gulf".

The incident comes amid high tensions between the two countries following last week's surprise announcement that the UAE has agreed to normalise ties with Israel under a US-brokered deal.

Iran has condemned the agreement, with President Hassan Rouhani calling it a "big mistake" and warning "against opening the path of Israel to the region", without elaborating on what that would mean.

Rouhani's remarks were seen as "threats" by the UAE which on Sunday summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires in Abu Dhabi to protest "unacceptable and inflammatory" rhetoric. The UAE, which downgraded its relations with Iran in 2016 amid fierce rivalry between Tehran and Emirati ally Saudi Arabia, said the remarks "had serious implications for security and stability in the Gulf region".

Establishing diplomatic ties between Israel and Washington's Middle East allies, including the oil-rich Gulf states, has been central to US President Donald Trump's regional strategy to contain Iran.

Thursday's announcement by Tehran of the incident comes a day after Trump said the United States will activate a controversial mechanism aimed at reimposing UN sanctions on Iran.

This follows last week's US defeat at the UN Security Council when it failed to muster support for a resolution to extend a conventional arms embargo on Iran.

Tehran has been at loggerheads with Washington since 2018, when Trump unilaterally withdrew from the historic 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed sanctions.

On Thursday, the foreign ministry said that the UAE government had expressed "its deep regret" for the incident resulting in the deaths of two Iranian fishermen and "announced its willingness to make compensation for any damage caused".

Despite strained ties, Iran and the UAE have longstanding economic links and the Emirates are home to a significant Iranian expatriate community.

Last year, Iran received a coastguard delegation from the UAE aimed at reviving maritime security talks.

-REUTERS















TEHRAN, Aug 20: Iran seized a United Arab Emirates-registered ship violating its territorial waters this week, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, adding that UAE coastguards killed two Iranian fishermen on the same day.Tensions have risen between the two countries, which face each other across the Gulf, since last week's agreement between the Gulf state and Tehran's arch-foe Israel to normalise ties. Iranian state television quoted a ministry statement as saying that the Emirati ship was seized by Iran's coastguards and its crew were detained due to illegal traffic in Iranian waters.It added that on the same day, UAE guards shot dead two Iranian fishermen and seized a boat. It said the UAE has apologised for the incident. The UAE Foreign Ministry declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. The Iranian statement said Iran summoned the UAE charge d'affaires in Tehran after the incident to demand the release of the detained boat and the fishermen."As a result of Iran's efforts, the UAE authorities ... in a note on Wednesday, expressed their deep regret over the incident and announced their readiness to compensate for all the damage caused," it said.The Iranian boat and its crew have been released, the statement said, while the legal process of transferring the bodies of the dead is underway. UAE state news agency WAM reported on Monday that the state's coastguards had tried to stop eight fishing boats which violated its territorial waters northwest of Sir Bu Nu'Ayr island. It did not mention any casualties or seizures of a boat.Although incidents regarding fishing boats are frequent between Iran and its Gulf Arab neighbours, Iran warned of any aggression against its interests and citizens", saying in the statement, "Tehran will take all necessary measures to protect its vessels and citizens in the Persian Gulf".The incident comes amid high tensions between the two countries following last week's surprise announcement that the UAE has agreed to normalise ties with Israel under a US-brokered deal.Iran has condemned the agreement, with President Hassan Rouhani calling it a "big mistake" and warning "against opening the path of Israel to the region", without elaborating on what that would mean.Rouhani's remarks were seen as "threats" by the UAE which on Sunday summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires in Abu Dhabi to protest "unacceptable and inflammatory" rhetoric. The UAE, which downgraded its relations with Iran in 2016 amid fierce rivalry between Tehran and Emirati ally Saudi Arabia, said the remarks "had serious implications for security and stability in the Gulf region".Establishing diplomatic ties between Israel and Washington's Middle East allies, including the oil-rich Gulf states, has been central to US President Donald Trump's regional strategy to contain Iran.Thursday's announcement by Tehran of the incident comes a day after Trump said the United States will activate a controversial mechanism aimed at reimposing UN sanctions on Iran.This follows last week's US defeat at the UN Security Council when it failed to muster support for a resolution to extend a conventional arms embargo on Iran.Tehran has been at loggerheads with Washington since 2018, when Trump unilaterally withdrew from the historic 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed sanctions.On Thursday, the foreign ministry said that the UAE government had expressed "its deep regret" for the incident resulting in the deaths of two Iranian fishermen and "announced its willingness to make compensation for any damage caused".Despite strained ties, Iran and the UAE have longstanding economic links and the Emirates are home to a significant Iranian expatriate community.Last year, Iran received a coastguard delegation from the UAE aimed at reviving maritime security talks.-REUTERS