41 more deaths, 2,868 new C-19 cases in 24 hours





With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 3,822 and the number of total infections stood at 2,87,959. Some 3,253 patients cured during this time, according to a press release from Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With 14,059 new tests, so far more than 14 lakh samples have been tested in Bangladesh and 20.46 per cent of them have turned out to be positive. The daily infection rate was recorded 20.6 per cent on Thursday.

Total number of recoveries saw massive growth as 3,253 patients were cured in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recovered patients to 1,68,991. The recovery rate increased to 58.69 per cent.

As per the latest data, 3,019 men and 803 women have died from the disease in Bangladesh since March 18.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from Covid-19 reached 786,303 on Thursday, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University. Besides, the number of confirmed cases stands at 22,328,069, according to JHU data. Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 173,145 patients and about 5,529, 347 confirmed cases. Besides, India's coronavirus death toll surpassed 52,889 on Thursday.

India has the third highest number of infections globally with nearly 2, 767, 273 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

South American country Brazil, the second worst infected country, confirmed 3,456,652 cases and 111,100 deaths from coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.















