7 accused sent to jail on expiry of remand





They were earlier produced before the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah.

The four policemen are -

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Liton Miah and Constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, and Abdullah Al Mamun. They were made accused among nine policemen in Sinha murder case by his sister Sharmin Shahriar. The other three suspects are - Md Nurul Amin, Md Nezamuddina and Md Ayaj.

The court on August 12 granted seven-day remand for the accused after investigation officer sought 10-day remand.

Two days after remand order, the seven accused have been taken to the custody of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

"Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) did not apply for a fresh remand. That's why the court sent the seven to jail," according to court police.

A clear documentary of Major (Rtd) Sinha Rashed Khan murder has been found, said Lieutenant Colonel Ashiq Billah, head of the media wing of the RAB.

Ashiq Billah said RAB investigators had received a clear documentary on the Sinha murder case. The investigation is proceeding on the basis of that information.

He made the remarks at a briefing in Cox's Bazaar on Wednesday (August 19). He said that the investigating officer of RAB has received all the clues of Major (Rtd) Sinha murder case in the hand of police. The 29 proofs seized from Nilima Resort have been taken from Ramu Thana on Thursday. The RAB completely relieved of pressure and will investigate the case impartially.

The RAB official said that the police did not provide CCTV footage of Teknaf police station from July 25 to August 6 due to technical faults. Discusssion is going on about the matter.















COX'S BAZAR, Aug 20: Seven accused, including four policemen, were sent to jail on Thursday after police produced them ending their seven-day remand over Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case.They were earlier produced before the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah.The four policemen are -Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Liton Miah and Constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, and Abdullah Al Mamun. They were made accused among nine policemen in Sinha murder case by his sister Sharmin Shahriar. The other three suspects are - Md Nurul Amin, Md Nezamuddina and Md Ayaj.The court on August 12 granted seven-day remand for the accused after investigation officer sought 10-day remand.Two days after remand order, the seven accused have been taken to the custody of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)."Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) did not apply for a fresh remand. That's why the court sent the seven to jail," according to court police.A clear documentary of Major (Rtd) Sinha Rashed Khan murder has been found, said Lieutenant Colonel Ashiq Billah, head of the media wing of the RAB.Ashiq Billah said RAB investigators had received a clear documentary on the Sinha murder case. The investigation is proceeding on the basis of that information.He made the remarks at a briefing in Cox's Bazaar on Wednesday (August 19). He said that the investigating officer of RAB has received all the clues of Major (Rtd) Sinha murder case in the hand of police. The 29 proofs seized from Nilima Resort have been taken from Ramu Thana on Thursday. The RAB completely relieved of pressure and will investigate the case impartially.The RAB official said that the police did not provide CCTV footage of Teknaf police station from July 25 to August 6 due to technical faults. Discusssion is going on about the matter.