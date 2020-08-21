Writ for Shipra rejected by HC





The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the rejection order, saying that the petition was not placed properly.

After HC order writ petitioner Manoj Kumar Bhowmick told that he prayed to the HC bench to reject the petition, considering that it was not presented before the bench as it was not convinced for passing any order to take action against the police officers.

The HC bench said that there is an alternative way to get remedy from the lower court concerned on this issue, he said, adding that he might move the same writ petition before another HC bench.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Manoj Kumar

Bhowmik filed the writ petition with the HC as public interest litigation on August 16. While talking to journalists, Barrister Manoj said he had filed the writ petition on the basis of a report published in English daily on Sunday titled 'Cyberbullying now adds to her trauma.'

The writ petition sought action against the police officers involved in the provocative posting of Shipra's pictures on Facebook.

According to the writ, on August 14, Satkhira's Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman shared her personal photographs along with provocative comments on Facebook, casting doubt on her innocence in the case regarding the murder of Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan.

Later, a similar post with photos was made by Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Shelley, an SP (Dhaka Metro-South) of the Police Bureau of Investigation, in which he also tried to justify the case filed against 25-year-old Shipra.















