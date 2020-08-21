Online classes casting negative impact on students’ health





Many students are regularly complaining of burning eyes, watery eyes, headaches and etc.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Mohammad Mashrur, a student of Delhi Public School, said, "At the time of classes, we cannot interact with one another what we basically do during our usual classes."

"Another big problem is we can't concentrate every time because no one except my parents is watching whether I am in a class or not," he said

An Ahasanullaha University of Science and Technology (AUST) student Samira Ifrit said. "During a practical class we don't learn anything basically through online and it's quite impossible."

In a report published on a health website, Indian 'ophthalmologist' Dr Anil Kumar said, "Looking at the electric screen for a long time causes damages to eyes. It makes children lazy, slows down their metabolism, disrupts normal sleep, and reduces their ability to concentrate."

Dr Samsul Haque, an ophthalmologist said, "We also call eye problems caused by staring at an electric screen for long periods of time Computer Vision Syndrome."

"Similarly, long periods of time slow down the

blood circulation in the body thus reducing the supply of oxygen. This is the main reason for the burning sensation in the eyes. Therefore, I would request both parents and teachers to take a 20-minute break between online classes."

School teacher Sara Mobashera said, "Many of the students complained of headaches and eye burns. At the end of the class, they have trouble concentrating on their studies."

Teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon High School said in order not to stare at the screen for long periods of time, teachers start online classes and ask students to open books and teach them to read from books. No need to stare at the screen.









Professor Dr Md. Kamal Uddin, the teacher of the Psychology Department at Dhaka University, described the online class as a formality and said, "Students of all ages will experience a decline in the quality of their studies. "The practice of reading does not really work if it is not done in the presence of the teacher in the classroom or with their classmates," he noted.





