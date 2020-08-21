

ACC summons Mintoo’s son Tafsir Awal

Tafsir M Awal, is the CEO of Multimode Ltd. The national anti-graft agency on Tuesday sent a letter to Tafsir asking him to appear at its headquarters in the capital's Segun Bagicha on August 31.

ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain issued letters that the summons was addressed to Multimode Group located at the Anchor Tower in the capital's Bir Uttam CR Dutta Road.

Tafsir M Awal is accused of siphoning billions of takas to his bank accounts in New York and London in suspicious transactions in collusion with the bankers,









amassing wealth from undisclosed sources and smuggling money out of the country. ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain requested Bangladesh Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit to provide it with necessary information on the bank accounts of Tafsir M Awal.





