Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:37 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Siphoning Billions Of Taka Overseas

ACC summons  Mintoo’s son Tafsir Awal

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

ACC summons  Mintoo’s son Tafsir Awal

ACC summons  Mintoo’s son Tafsir Awal

The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has summoned Tafsir M Awal second son of BNP leader Abdul Awal Mintoo for questioning him over a raft of allegations.
Tafsir M Awal, is the CEO of Multimode Ltd.  The national anti-graft agency on Tuesday sent a letter to Tafsir asking him to appear at its headquarters in the capital's Segun Bagicha on August 31.
ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain issued letters that the summons was addressed to Multimode Group located at the Anchor Tower in the capital's Bir Uttam CR Dutta Road.
Tafsir M Awal is accused of siphoning billions of takas to his bank accounts in New York and London in suspicious transactions in collusion with the bankers,




amassing wealth from undisclosed sources and smuggling money out of the country. ACC Director Syed Iqbal Hossain requested Bangladesh Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit to provide it with necessary information on the bank accounts of Tafsir M Awal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dr Sabrina, seven others indicted
Destiny MD Rafiqul Amin denied bail in two money laundering cases
Iran detains UAE ship, crew
BR scraps mandatory NID rule for passengers
41 more deaths, 2,868 new C-19 cases in 24 hours
7 accused sent to jail on expiry of remand
Writ for Shipra rejected by HC
Interpol urged to issue fresh red notice against Tarique


Latest News
500 stranded Indians return home thru Benapole
Man found dead in Pirojpur
India virus cases approach 3 million
2 HC officials suspended for illegal transaction
Paturia-Daulatdia launch services resume
BNP planted “poisonous tree of graft” in Bangladesh: PM
2 South Africa cricket players test positive for COVID-19
Body recovered in Kurigram
Russia to test coronavirus vaccine on 40,000 people
Doctor from Delhi killed by senior
Most Read News
Decision of bearing NID while traveling train cancelled
HC rejects writ petition seeking action against SPs
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Child drowns while watching Tangail boat race
Two newly joined OCs of Cox's Bazar transferred
HSC exams in 15 days after reopening of colleges: Dipu Moni
Russia ships reactor vessel, steam generator for first unit of Rooppur NPP
Charges framed against Sabrina, Arif among 8
4 cops among seven accused sent to jail
18 more pairs of trains resume operations on Aug 27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft