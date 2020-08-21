Video
HSC exams in 15 days of reopening of instts: Dipu Moni

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations will be held within the next 15 days of the reopening of educational institutions if the Covid-19 situation in the country improves, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Thursday.
"You know it is not possible to take HSC exams
during Covid-19 pandemic in the country. You are all aware of this situation," she said while addressing a programme on the occasion of the National Mourning Day at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.
Mentioning that the ministry was prepared to take the exam and still ready, Dipu Moni said, "The country has about 14 lakh HSC candidates and several lakh of people are involved in the exam process. We cannot put so many people at risk."




She said the exams will be held within 15 days after the reopening of the colleges so that the candidates can take preparation.
Although the date of HSC and equivalent examinations was fixed in April last year, it was not possible to take the examinations as the educational institutions have been closed since March 17 due to coronavirus pandemic.    -Agencies


