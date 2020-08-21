6-storey building tilts in Ctg, residents evacuated

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 20: A six-storey building in Chattogram's Patiya municipality tilted on Thursday, prompting the local authorities to evacuate the residents to avert accidents.

Sixteen families lived in the building built by an expatriatefive years ago.

Patiya Municipality Engineer Mizanur Rahman Khandakar blamed flaws in construction for the tilting.

Local authorities have already sealed off the building, Rahman said adding that the owner has been asked to demolish it.

House owner's brother Jahed said the building's construction cost Tk 2 crore.

It will be reconstructed following the experts' suggestions, he said. -UNB