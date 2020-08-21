8 Ctg policemen sued for ‘falsely implicating’ 4 in narcotics case





Abdul Waheed, a land broker by profession, filed the case today accusing at least nine people with the court of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Mohiuddin Murad, his lawyer Advocate Alamgir Hossain said.









An inspector (investigation), two sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors, two constables of the station and a police informant have been made accused in the case.

Taking the case into cognizance, the court ordered Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) to investigate it and submit a report by October 1.

Quoting the case statements, advocate Alamgir said Abdul Waheed and three others were meeting over a land deal issue at Jamal Colony of Muradnagar under Bayezid police station on the night of July 13. -Agencies

