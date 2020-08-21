Bir Sreshtho Mostafa Kamal’s mother airlifted to Dhaka

Bir Sreshtho Mostafa Kamal's mother Maleka Begum, has been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier at 2:14pm, a Dauphin helicopter of the Bangladesh Army carrying her arrived at the old airport in the capital's Tejgaon area. Later she was admitted to the CMH for better treatment.

The 96-year mother of the martyr was admitted to the Bhola Sadar hospital with anaemia, kidney, respiratory and other old age related complications. -BSS





