Government plans to revitalise ICT sector





Under the plans, there will be solar-powered base stations in remote areas of the country while modern telecommunication facilities will be increased through strengthening network coverage, according to a government document.

It says the 4G coverage and service will be spread up to the union level in addition to taking steps to start the activities of setting up of 5G network.

More importantly, the document says, initiatives will be taken to implement the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) under the plan.

The NEIR system solution would be like a centralised database registry of all mobile devices (IMEI), which keeps information about all the mobile gadgets within the country using all Mobile Network Operators (MNO) Equipment Identity Register (EIR). The information about the unregistered devices can also be detected by the operator's network.

The advantage in having the NEIR is that it will empower each network operator to restrict or prevent the operation of any given mobile handset throughout all MNO's network that are linked to it.

According to the document, priority will be given for the modernisation and expansion of spectrum monitoring management.

As per the Vision 2021, the document says, the country will be turned into 'Digital Bangladesh' by 2021.

The Information and Communication Division is implementing various projects and programmes like setting up hi-tech parks, growing up skilled manpower through ICT, establishing digital literacy centres and digital content industries, stimulus packages for ICT sector.

The Division is implementing these for ensuring the universal usage of everyone after digital transformation.

The government has also taken a scheme titled 'Formulation of e-government master plan for Digital Bangladesh project' for skilled and effective implementation of the 'Digital Bangladesh' vision.

Once fully rolled out, this will make government processes, services and management, and make information access and service delivery more efficient.

Steps are also there for setting up 20 hi-tech parks at different parts of the country.

Post and Telecommunications Division has taken steps for expanding the areas of services to citizens through strengthening telecommunication facilities and increasing tele-density and tele-services.

According to the document, measurers have been taken to implement various projects and programmes to develop infrastructures and other facilities for providing citizen services through mobile or e-banking and high speed internet.

Private television channels have already started broadcasting their programmes through Bangabandhu-1 satellite.

To increase the bandwidth capacity, Bangladesh has joined SEA-ME-WE-5 submarine cable consortium beside SEA-ME-WE-4, which will be launched by 2023.









The second submarine cable has been inserted from Kuakata to backhaul in addition to introducing quick and developed services automation system. -UNB





