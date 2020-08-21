Video
SC cancels annual holidays

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court (SC) has canceled its all holidays this year to make up for lost work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The SC administration issued a circular signed by the Registrar General Md Ali Akbar, released on Wednesday night.
The circular said following the decision of a full court meeting on August 6, where all the judges of both the High Court and Appellate Division participated, all the yearly holidays mentioned in the Supreme Court's annual calendar has been cancelled.
According to the SC calendar, a vacation was scheduled from August 31 to October 5 and another from October 23 to 27. Another holiday was scheduled for December 18 to 31.


