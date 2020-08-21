Physician dies of C-19 in Moulvibazar

MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 20: A doctor, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moulvibazar after being infected with Covid-19, died on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Dr Syed Akter Hossain, deputy -director (retd) of Family Planning Department of Moulvibazar hospital and a senior member of District Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA).

Dr Roksana Wahid Rahi, medical officer of District Civil Surgeon office, said Dr Hossain breathed his last around 7:00am at Mount Edora Hospital in Sylhet.

He had tested positive for coronavirus one week ago and since then he was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He was buried at his family graveyard in Rajnagar upazila of the district.





