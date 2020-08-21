

Relocate all structures from river banks



We are in complete agreement with the PM's directives, as we have seen how perilously Padma has been devouring lands, structures, homes etc. Therefore, the PM has given well-timed directives to develop a model planning to relocate risky infrastructures. Since river erosion is not a new phenomenon in Bangladesh, so conventional trends must be re-thought and re-designed before building buildings and infrastructures to prevent further losses of properties and lives.



Like any other natural hazard, river erosion is beyond human control and cannot be prevented in advance. In recent times, it has become a formidable dilemma in Bangladesh. People living near rivers and in char areas are bearing the brunt of rampant and unanticipated river erosion. It is also a cause of displacement of people in a bigger scale. The annual economic losses caused by erosion are immense. Many people have lost their lands while having no other options being forced to migrate to far and distant localities. But the most worrying issue is the increasing frequency and intensity of the erosion in recent years. And climate change is surely playing a role in the intensity of recent erosions.



This year, people of around 33 districts across the country have been marooned by two consecutive floods beginning from last July. In the floods, at least 55 lakh people have been affected. We have seen in different media reports, how numerable school buildings collapsed in recent floods and river erosion - in terms of monetary loss river erosion has summed up to as much as 100 million dollar this year. Not to mention, like any other natural calamity, it leaves multitudes in want of help to tide over the problem.











Bangladesh has complex rivers and channels most of which are shifting in nature and thus riverbank erosion has turned widespread. The accumulation of silts in the river bed due to absence of dredging is another main cause of erosion. Obviously we cannot change our geographical configuration. But dredging the rivers and canals can somehow help us cope with the further floods and river erosion. The major rivers of the country have been silted, affecting navigability and causing erosion. Many rivers have dried up while many are struggling for existence due to undue human interventions like grabbing and pollution. The flow of the rivers can be increased through dredging. Undertaking projects like river training, river dredging and hydraulic engineering can help reduce and combat river erosion effectively.



