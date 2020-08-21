Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:36 PM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

People’s awareness is declining

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Dear Sir

Although the number of sample tests has decreased due to various reasons, the number of patients and deaths due to Covid-19 epidemic is not decreasing. Even if economic activities and public transport have been resumed after a two-month general holiday, the risk of infection should not be underestimated.

Although the government has given special instructions to use masks, many people are still showing signs of unconsciousness. This figure is more prevalent in rural areas. People are neglecting the issue of safe distance in markets, shops and public transport. Our unconscious recklessness is paving the way for the spread of the deadly corona virus. The consequences could be dire for the entire country. Only our awareness can reduce the persistence of this epidemic.

Therefore, the government's instructions should be followed to ensure everyone's safety. On the other hand, the authorities concerned should take appropriate steps to ensure strict implementation to health rules everywhere.





Abu Faruk
Sadar, Bandarban


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People’s awareness is declining
Why do teenagers commit crime?
Postmaster General backs down in the midst of public outcry
Combating adulterated and fake products
Restaurants need to abide by  tobacco control law
People like Bangabandhu, Gandhi never die
Juvenile delinquency
Get well soon, Shri Pranab Mukherjee


Latest News
500 stranded Indians return home thru Benapole
Man found dead in Pirojpur
India virus cases approach 3 million
2 HC officials suspended for illegal transaction
Paturia-Daulatdia launch services resume
BNP planted “poisonous tree of graft” in Bangladesh: PM
2 South Africa cricket players test positive for COVID-19
Body recovered in Kurigram
Russia to test coronavirus vaccine on 40,000 people
Doctor from Delhi killed by senior
Most Read News
Decision of bearing NID while traveling train cancelled
HC rejects writ petition seeking action against SPs
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Child drowns while watching Tangail boat race
Two newly joined OCs of Cox's Bazar transferred
HSC exams in 15 days after reopening of colleges: Dipu Moni
Russia ships reactor vessel, steam generator for first unit of Rooppur NPP
Charges framed against Sabrina, Arif among 8
4 cops among seven accused sent to jail
18 more pairs of trains resume operations on Aug 27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft