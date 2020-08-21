People’s awareness is declining







Although the number of sample tests has decreased due to various reasons, the number of patients and deaths due to Covid-19 epidemic is not decreasing. Even if economic activities and public transport have been resumed after a two-month general holiday, the risk of infection should not be underestimated.



Although the government has given special instructions to use masks, many people are still showing signs of unconsciousness. This figure is more prevalent in rural areas. People are neglecting the issue of safe distance in markets, shops and public transport. Our unconscious recklessness is paving the way for the spread of the deadly corona virus. The consequences could be dire for the entire country. Only our awareness can reduce the persistence of this epidemic.



Therefore, the government's instructions should be followed to ensure everyone's safety. On the other hand, the authorities concerned should take appropriate steps to ensure strict implementation to health rules everywhere.











Abu Faruk

Sadar, Bandarban

