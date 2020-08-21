

Why do teenagers commit crime?



This is very scary information. Murders are also being committed by them. Many teenagers are working under the political shelter or as accomplices of the top terrorists. They are also involved in extortion, looting and robbery in different areas. The question is what is the reason for children to be involved in such crimes at the age when they are supposed to develop themselves in various skills and concentrate on their studies?



Experts believe that social and cultural changes and the degradation of values are one of the major reasons behind this. Teenagers involvement in crime is attributed to the use of various advanced technology products, attraction and imitation of foreign cultures, degradation of values in society, and reduced family discipline in the social context. In most of the families, both parents are job holders. So, They can't play the role they are supposed to play towards their child. As a result, children are easily misled.



Similarly, the decline in participation in cultural activities is also responsible. Now it goes without saying that there is no social activity in many areas. There are no cultural events, the playground has been reduced. Adolescents are stuck in the cyber world due to lack of social events. They are going astray to apply what they are learning from there. They are not able to make good use of this technology. As a result, crime is on the rise.



Ethics is deteriorating at every level of society. And teenagers are learning from what they see in society. As a result, teen crimes have now increased. Religious militant groups are also feeding a portion of the youth with their ideology. The wrong policies of the West have created a great deal of anger and frustration among Muslims.



Adolescents are involved in militancy and terrorism. Not being able to recognize the main opponent and not being able to decide the type of fight against them, these teens involved in crimes like murder and injury. For the smooth development of children, they need the opportunity to participate in various constructive activities in the society. They want effective guidance and active companionship of adults. But there are no parents, teachers or society by their side. They are growing up without guardians.

Why do teenagers commit crime?

Proper parenting is also a matter of learning. Parents of our societies are lagging behind in qualifications, not even aware of it. Adolescents and young people are paying their compensation. Filling this void, this incompetence is an important task for the family, society and government today. The child should be given time and companionship. Special attention should be paid to their movements, companionship, behaviour and speech during adolescence.



The school should give them a break for their colourful creative pursuits. Encourage healthy recreation, pure joy and creative teamwork with peers. The government needs to move away from experimental memorization based education to open up the world of true reading. Parents need to take proper contemporary lessons of guardianship.



Teenagers will learn from what they see in society. That is why the practice of ethics should be increased in all the spheres of the state. Social degradation must be prevented. Only then it will be possible to eliminate teen crimes from the society. There is no alternative to social movement to keep teenagers away from crime. Police or judges, provisions or advice, laws or threats or prisons cannot show the way out of the current crisis.

The writer is a student, Department of Law,

University of Rajshahi





















Juvenile crime has become a concern in these difficult times in the country. Even in the time of Covid-19, teenagers are committing crimes through various gangs in the major cities including Dhaka, Chattagram etc. According to the police, most of the murders in the capital in the last 10 years have been committed by teen offenders.This is very scary information. Murders are also being committed by them. Many teenagers are working under the political shelter or as accomplices of the top terrorists. They are also involved in extortion, looting and robbery in different areas. The question is what is the reason for children to be involved in such crimes at the age when they are supposed to develop themselves in various skills and concentrate on their studies?Experts believe that social and cultural changes and the degradation of values are one of the major reasons behind this. Teenagers involvement in crime is attributed to the use of various advanced technology products, attraction and imitation of foreign cultures, degradation of values in society, and reduced family discipline in the social context. In most of the families, both parents are job holders. So, They can't play the role they are supposed to play towards their child. As a result, children are easily misled.Similarly, the decline in participation in cultural activities is also responsible. Now it goes without saying that there is no social activity in many areas. There are no cultural events, the playground has been reduced. Adolescents are stuck in the cyber world due to lack of social events. They are going astray to apply what they are learning from there. They are not able to make good use of this technology. As a result, crime is on the rise.Ethics is deteriorating at every level of society. And teenagers are learning from what they see in society. As a result, teen crimes have now increased. Religious militant groups are also feeding a portion of the youth with their ideology. The wrong policies of the West have created a great deal of anger and frustration among Muslims.Adolescents are involved in militancy and terrorism. Not being able to recognize the main opponent and not being able to decide the type of fight against them, these teens involved in crimes like murder and injury. For the smooth development of children, they need the opportunity to participate in various constructive activities in the society. They want effective guidance and active companionship of adults. But there are no parents, teachers or society by their side. They are growing up without guardians.Proper parenting is also a matter of learning. Parents of our societies are lagging behind in qualifications, not even aware of it. Adolescents and young people are paying their compensation. Filling this void, this incompetence is an important task for the family, society and government today. The child should be given time and companionship. Special attention should be paid to their movements, companionship, behaviour and speech during adolescence.The school should give them a break for their colourful creative pursuits. Encourage healthy recreation, pure joy and creative teamwork with peers. The government needs to move away from experimental memorization based education to open up the world of true reading. Parents need to take proper contemporary lessons of guardianship.Teenagers will learn from what they see in society. That is why the practice of ethics should be increased in all the spheres of the state. Social degradation must be prevented. Only then it will be possible to eliminate teen crimes from the society. There is no alternative to social movement to keep teenagers away from crime. Police or judges, provisions or advice, laws or threats or prisons cannot show the way out of the current crisis.The writer is a student, Department of Law,University of Rajshahi