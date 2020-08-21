

Postmaster General backs down in the midst of public outcry



Trump has long been spreading unsubstantiated information about widespread mail-in voting fraud. He opposed supplementary funds for the financially troubled US Postal Service just when record number of mail-in ballots are about to drop. "They want $25 billion-billion-for the post office. Now they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said in last week, adding, "But if they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting."



Trump continued to file law suits against states for mailing ballots to voters. Noteworthy, President Trump is simultaneously campaigning against the mail-in voting and is casting his vote by mail. Trump and his wife had their absentee ballots delivered for Florida's primary election in this week. Previously, in the 2016 election and in last year's Republican Primary, Trump voted by mail.



Trump appointed DeJoy, a mega Trump donor, in June as Postmaster General without any prior postal service experience. Immediately after his appointment, DeJoy started to wreak havoc by making several changes inside the department. When millions of people are planning to vote by mail instead of waiting in lines and lingering inside polling places due to Covid19. Democrats fear his actions could make it harder for millions of Americans to cast mail ballots in November.



DeJoy ordered to decommission ten percent or 671 sorting machines in high-population areas all over the USA. These machines have a capacity to sort 21.4 million pieces of paper mail per hour. DeJoy drastically reduced overtime and banned extra trips to ensure on-time mail delivery. He also reshuffled the agency's top ranks, removing or reassigning 33 executives with two dozens of his own people. Thousands of mail boxes were being removed, relocated and replaced in a number of states including Oregon, Pennsylvania, California, Ohio, Montana, Arizona and New York.



In last week, the USPS had sent letters to 46 states including the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida, warning that it cannot guarantee delivering ballots on time to be counted. A few states have quickly moved up deadlines to vote, some forced voters to request or cast ballots earlier, or some decided to delay tabulating results while waiting for more ballots to arrive. At least 21 states announced plans to sue the mail service and Postmaster General DeJoy.



"Alarmingly, across the nation, we see the devastating effects of the president's campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. She also warned that the "lives, livelihoods and the life of our American democracy are under threat." She has called the House back to session from the recess to consider emergency legislation to halt service changes carried out under the Postmaster General, DeJoy.



Many Republican lawmakers have also disagreed with the President on this matter. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, he doesn't share President Donald Trump's "concern" surrounding the United States Postal Service and mail-in voting ahead of the November election and said the agency "is going to be just fine." Republican Senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins also criticized President Trump.



Tuesday's reversal came hours after 21 states announced plans to sue the mail service. DeJoy is supposed to appear at a Senate hearing on Friday, then go before a House panel on Monday. Democratic lawmakers continued to press postal officials for answers about the policies and elaborate on the agency's preparedness to collect election mail.



"Postmaster General DeJoy cannot put the genie back in the bottle," Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), who chairs the House subcommittee responsible for postal oversight, said in a statement. "Sunshine in the form of public pressure has forced Mr DeJoy to completely reverse himself."

An author, columnist, educator and activist living in New York















