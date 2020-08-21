

Combating adulterated and fake products



Fake life-saving medicines are also being sold along with daily necessities. They have a huge network and earned a lot of money through illegal business. Almost all the products of famous national and foreign companies are available in the counterfeit market. Shopping malls, sidewalks and small shops are all selling these counterfeit products at cheap prices. These products are being sold in various ways which are difficult for the buyers like us to verify. Not only are we being harmed, but the government is being deprived of revenue. It is also spoiling the environment along with health risks.

Counterfeit products of various well-known and expensive brands are being made in illegal factories in different areas of the country including old Dhaka. Some unscrupulous and greedy people bring packets of expensive branded products from abroad to the country. Then they are selling counterfeit products in the market. Law enforcement agencies are working to stop the production and marketing of counterfeit and adulterated products, and products are being seized in many operations. Although the accused have been arrested, the production and supply of counterfeit products is not going to be stopped.



Mostly counterfeit and illegal products are being sold like cosmetics, medicines, cigarettes, mobile sets and electronic devices. Most of the cosmetics are fake and fake seals. I have seen in the newspaper that about 40% of the cosmetics and 20% of the mobiles used in fake in the country. Counterfeit products do not last long and as a result electronic waste is being created in the country. Its effects are threatening the environment.



According to experts, failure to stop the production and marketing of fake or impure products will increase the country's financial loss and health risks. We have to build a united social movement to prevent counterfeit products. The government and all of us must have a strong commitment to stop counterfeiting. Fake products are silent killers and put children at extreme risk. If necessary, more rigorous laws should be enacted to stop this. Even with some exceptional initiatives, individuals and organizations may be rewarded and honoured for their significant role in anti-counterfeiting activities. I believe that will make significant role to the prevention of counterfeit products.



In 2019, counterfeit drugs worth around Tk 32 crore were seized. Also, expired drugs worth around Tk 47 crore were destroyed as per the directions of the high court. Recently, adulterated drugs have been found in the famous Lazz Pharma medicine shop. How can buyers trust them? From the packet of cosmetics you can never understand which is real or not. The prices of counterfeit or adulterated products are also relatively low. The wholesale price of an original shampoo is 500 taka. But the fake shampoo of the same brand is available at 200-250 taka.



We see in the newspapers that 80% of the adulterated cosmetics in Dhaka's Chawkbazar are made in China and 20% are made in India and Bangladesh. According to a survey, 45% of cosmetic products do not have BSTI certificate and 75% of the products do not have the address of the manufacturer. In the case of cigarettes, the government receives 71-81% of the sale price of each stick of cigarettes as revenue. So the greedy traders try to make a lot of profit by marketing cigarettes with revenue evasion. It is imperative that the machines used to make counterfeit products or cigarettes be destroyed as soon as possible.



Prices of various health care products including masks, oxy meters, portable ventilators, face-shields, sanitizers, PPEs, hand gloves are now out of control as corona infections continue to rise. Many of these protection materials are of poor quality. This is increasing health risks. Government needs extensive legal monitoring of the price and quality of health care products. Otherwise the situation will take a more serious shape.



Section 25 (c) of the Special Powers Act, 1974, provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment for adulteration of food, adulteration of drugs or sale or display of adulterated food and drugs. However, this law is not enforced in all cases. Some cases are lawsuits but we do not see any example of punishment. Now is the time to use this law properly. Otherwise the illegal provision of these counterfeit and adulterated products cannot be stopped.



At present, mobile courts are being operated under the Pure Food Ordinance and BSTI Ordinance to prevent counterfeit and adulterated products. The BSTI Act-1985 was amended and a new law was enacted in 2018. The new law imposes a fine of Tk. two lakh and a maximum prison of two years. These dishonest businessmen do not care about a fine of two lakh taka. It is a kind of weakness.



This weakness of the law needs to be modified. We need more stringent laws and the law should be non-bailable so that the offenders do not get bail after committing the crime. Until there is a new law, the government has to play a role in preventing fake and impure products with the existing laws.



It is not necessary to give responsibility only to the government to stop fake products. Large industrial organizations should increase their capacity to counterfeit and form their own team for that. Preventing counterfeit and adulterated products is a challenge for us. But the government is dealing with bigger conspiracies better and solving many problems. I think if the government becomes very active, business of fake and impure products will stopped.

The writer is a PhD Fellow, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, China and an Assistant Professor, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh

















At a time when the world is going through a pandemic, an unscrupulous trader in Bangladesh is selling fake masks and hand sanitizers. COVID-19 did not stop selling counterfeit or adulterated drugs. Rather the business of counterfeit masks, hand sanitizers and counterfeit medicines is booming. Their conscience was not awakened in Covid-19. It's very sad. The spread of counterfeit, adulterated and illegal products is available in everywhere. That is why honest traders are not able to survive in the market.Fake life-saving medicines are also being sold along with daily necessities. They have a huge network and earned a lot of money through illegal business. Almost all the products of famous national and foreign companies are available in the counterfeit market. Shopping malls, sidewalks and small shops are all selling these counterfeit products at cheap prices. These products are being sold in various ways which are difficult for the buyers like us to verify. Not only are we being harmed, but the government is being deprived of revenue. It is also spoiling the environment along with health risks.Counterfeit products of various well-known and expensive brands are being made in illegal factories in different areas of the country including old Dhaka. Some unscrupulous and greedy people bring packets of expensive branded products from abroad to the country. Then they are selling counterfeit products in the market. Law enforcement agencies are working to stop the production and marketing of counterfeit and adulterated products, and products are being seized in many operations. Although the accused have been arrested, the production and supply of counterfeit products is not going to be stopped.Mostly counterfeit and illegal products are being sold like cosmetics, medicines, cigarettes, mobile sets and electronic devices. Most of the cosmetics are fake and fake seals. I have seen in the newspaper that about 40% of the cosmetics and 20% of the mobiles used in fake in the country. Counterfeit products do not last long and as a result electronic waste is being created in the country. Its effects are threatening the environment.According to experts, failure to stop the production and marketing of fake or impure products will increase the country's financial loss and health risks. We have to build a united social movement to prevent counterfeit products. The government and all of us must have a strong commitment to stop counterfeiting. Fake products are silent killers and put children at extreme risk. If necessary, more rigorous laws should be enacted to stop this. Even with some exceptional initiatives, individuals and organizations may be rewarded and honoured for their significant role in anti-counterfeiting activities. I believe that will make significant role to the prevention of counterfeit products.In 2019, counterfeit drugs worth around Tk 32 crore were seized. Also, expired drugs worth around Tk 47 crore were destroyed as per the directions of the high court. Recently, adulterated drugs have been found in the famous Lazz Pharma medicine shop. How can buyers trust them? From the packet of cosmetics you can never understand which is real or not. The prices of counterfeit or adulterated products are also relatively low. The wholesale price of an original shampoo is 500 taka. But the fake shampoo of the same brand is available at 200-250 taka.We see in the newspapers that 80% of the adulterated cosmetics in Dhaka's Chawkbazar are made in China and 20% are made in India and Bangladesh. According to a survey, 45% of cosmetic products do not have BSTI certificate and 75% of the products do not have the address of the manufacturer. In the case of cigarettes, the government receives 71-81% of the sale price of each stick of cigarettes as revenue. So the greedy traders try to make a lot of profit by marketing cigarettes with revenue evasion. It is imperative that the machines used to make counterfeit products or cigarettes be destroyed as soon as possible.Prices of various health care products including masks, oxy meters, portable ventilators, face-shields, sanitizers, PPEs, hand gloves are now out of control as corona infections continue to rise. Many of these protection materials are of poor quality. This is increasing health risks. Government needs extensive legal monitoring of the price and quality of health care products. Otherwise the situation will take a more serious shape.Section 25 (c) of the Special Powers Act, 1974, provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment for adulteration of food, adulteration of drugs or sale or display of adulterated food and drugs. However, this law is not enforced in all cases. Some cases are lawsuits but we do not see any example of punishment. Now is the time to use this law properly. Otherwise the illegal provision of these counterfeit and adulterated products cannot be stopped.At present, mobile courts are being operated under the Pure Food Ordinance and BSTI Ordinance to prevent counterfeit and adulterated products. The BSTI Act-1985 was amended and a new law was enacted in 2018. The new law imposes a fine of Tk. two lakh and a maximum prison of two years. These dishonest businessmen do not care about a fine of two lakh taka. It is a kind of weakness.This weakness of the law needs to be modified. We need more stringent laws and the law should be non-bailable so that the offenders do not get bail after committing the crime. Until there is a new law, the government has to play a role in preventing fake and impure products with the existing laws.It is not necessary to give responsibility only to the government to stop fake products. Large industrial organizations should increase their capacity to counterfeit and form their own team for that. Preventing counterfeit and adulterated products is a challenge for us. But the government is dealing with bigger conspiracies better and solving many problems. I think if the government becomes very active, business of fake and impure products will stopped.The writer is a PhD Fellow, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, China and an Assistant Professor, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh