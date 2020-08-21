

Restaurants need to abide by tobacco control law



Moreover, it has been reported in a science directed bio-medical journal "Effects of electronic cigarette smoke exposure on oral and systemic health" that cigarette contains 7000 chemical substances out of which 70 chemical substances are cancer-causing substances when we know that cancer can cause long term painful suffering and also death at worst case. Now smoking at the restaurants make it vulnerable for all the other people coming there at restaurants with family and children and at times of the pandemic it is even riskier.



Dhaka is the largest city of Bangladesh where a total of 21,006,000 people is residing. Now, this ample population which includes office goers, university students and business people, many of those cannot make time to prepare food for themselves. Household population who remains at home also goes to restaurants with family and friends for having different kinds of food in restaurants for recreational activities.



Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM) conducted a cross sectional survey in 371 restaurants in Dhaka City on the month of June in 2019. It was found that 98% of the Dhaka City Restaurant authorities were not complying with tobacco control (TC) law. DAM organized an online zoom meeting with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) high officials and Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) authorities and is on the process of having the same kind of meeting in this ongoing month with Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) high-up officials regarding the Dhaka City Restaurant Baseline Survey which was conducted to check the compliance of the tobacco control law of Dhaka City restaurants.



Later, the dissemination survey results were also shared with the journalists of Aviation and Tourism Journalists' Forum of Bangladesh through an online zoom meeting as journalists are also a stakeholder of the law related issue.



The issue of the restaurants' non-compliance to the law has become a great concern. According to section-4 of Bangladesh Tobacco Control law, smoking is prohibited in the restaurants. Now, in the later part of rule-7 (Ka) it is mentioned that the owners/supervisors/managers would have to keep their public places and public transport completely smoking free. This law clearly shows that it is the responsibility of the owners/supervisors/managers for keeping their restaurants (which falls under public places) completely smoke free and not to mention that they are going to be held accountable if any TC law is not complied.



According to rule-8, it is compulsory for all public place and public transport to display the highest cautionary signage. However, according to DAM conducted survey 92% restaurants were seen to have any kinds of cautionary signage. This survey result shows that the restaurants are not taking the matter of using no smoking seriously even when it is there in the TC law regardless of the fact that the no smoking signage can be made with very less costs within a short time.

The Chief Health Officer of DNCC said that the corporation should take stern actions against those Dhaka City restaurants which do not abide by the tobacco control law. The journalists can make more news with recent statistics to take attention of the government to implement the tobacco control law in the restaurants of Dhaka City and also raise awareness of the mass people at the same time.



If success is achieved from the Dhaka City restaurants' implementation of tobacco control law then DAM is going to use the same procedure with stakeholders gradually all over Bangladesh to ensure smoke free restaurants throughout Bangladesh. This would also be a step forward towards achieving the national goal which Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina herself earlier announced, "Bangladesh will be a tobacco free country by 2040".

The writer is currently working as Media Manager, Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector (Tobacco Control Project)



















