

People like Bangabandhu, Gandhi never die



The scale of the August 15 tragedy was much broader than one could possibly imagine. On this day 45 years ago, there wasn't just a political assassination of the chief architect of Bangladesh and the father of the nation; there was also a cold-blooded and calculated murder of innocent women and children who had nothing to do with politics.



The world has witnessed a host of high-profile political killings including the assassinations of Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., but none is comparable with the brutal murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was killed in a planned way along with most of his family members including 10-year-old boy Russell.



Behind this savage assassination which went far beyond other political killings in the world, was an ugly plot of the assassins which backfired on them. They thought that by killing the father of the nation, his family members and other leaders of Awami League, they would scare away his family and party and they would never participate in the political process of Bangladesh again.



But they got it all wrong or suffered from an acute dementia. It was none other than Awami League that was in the forefront of all political movements of Bengalis starting from the historic Language Movement of 1952 to the Mass Upsurge of 1969. Again, it was this political party that spearheaded the struggle for freedom from oppression and injustice of Pakistani military rulers and led the 1971 War of Independence.



So, how could a party that led movement after movement of Bangladeshi people for their inalienable rights, their political and economic freedom and ultimately their independence be prevented from participating in the politics of Bangladesh? Bangladesh and Awami League are like Siamese twins--they are inseparable from each other. But the assassins of August 15 failed to grasp the historic facts.



The killers also misread the organizational strength of the broad-based party which was founded by Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani and built by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. They thought that Awami League would collapse overnight after the assassination of Bangabandhu and other prominent party leaders. But they were wrong again. Even though the party had suffered a temporary setback after the murder of Mujib, it quickly returned to its original form to lead the nation.



The August 15 assassination plot was based on an adventurism and grossly misjudged calculations. While the whole world noticed the rise of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a regional political figure during the Liberation War of Bangladesh and the emergence of a new nation in South Asia in 1971, the forces of darkness couldn't see this as well as his power, popularity and astonishing fame at home and abroad.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was larger-than-life figure. His death couldn't diminish his stature as an unparalleled and visionary political leader of Bangladesh. It rather magnified his image as one of the greatest idealistic politicians the entire region of South Asia has ever produced. His popularity never plummeted after his brutal assassination; it rather surged to a record high. Like then he is still and will ever remain the darling of the people of Bangladesh.



Bangabandhu's love for ordinary people was real; there was never any pretension in his feeling for his countrymen. He truly cared for them and that was precisely the reason the people loved him so much. And as a result of this reciprocal and genuine love, a rock-solid bonding naturally developed between the people of Bangladesh and Bangabandhu. No other politicians of our country could ever go so close to the heart of the common people.



One day in winter time of 1973, a friend of ours was kissing his white-coloured shawl in front of some of us on our varsity campus. Noticing this unusual incident, we asked him if he had just bought this nice-looking shawl. Replying in the negative, he claimed he got this shawl from Bangabandhu. First, we laughed it off thinking he was joking. Then he insisted he was seriously telling us he got this shawl from none other than Bangabandhu, the head of the government of Bangladesh.



Giving us a detailed account of how he got it, he told us that a few days ago he went to a meeting which was addressed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He said he was standing somewhere in the front wearing just a shirt and trouser and then suddenly Bangabandhu looked at him and asked him why he was not wearing winter clothes in such a cold weather. He said he told Bangabandhu he didn't have any such to put on and then Bangabandhu took off his own shawl and gave it him saying "wear it."



That was Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a man with a rare human quality. His heart was always connected with the heart of the people. He used to feel their suffering and their pain. His love for his people was total and all very real and that was exactly what earned him so much popularity which no other politicians of Bangladesh could even ever think of. The nation has produced so many politicians but no one was ever able to connect so intimately with ordinary people of Bangladesh like Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



He was genuinely the "Man of the Masses" as described for the first time by renowned journalist and my mentor AZM Haider after his historic speech at Ramna Race Course to an ecstatic crowd of two million people on March 7, 1971. Bangabandhu is the symbol of an ideal, values, patriotism and inspirations. Even though his killers succeeded in physically eliminating him through the brutal assassination on August 15 creating the most inglorious chapter of Bangladesh's history, they miserably failed to erase his everlasting ideology.



With the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other top-ranking Awami league leaders, the newly initiated democratic process although it was not perfect in a war-ravaged country suffered a severe blow. After a brief and chaotic civilian rule, the incident brought military into the political process of Bangladesh and they governed the country for as long as 12 years. Ironically, the 1969 Mass Upsurge in what was then East Pakistan and the 1971 War of Independence were launched against none but the military rulers of Pakistan.



Just a few years into independence, the military men again became ambitious and positioned themselves at the helm of the new nation. They never believed in the values we fought for nor did they ever care about the cause of our struggle that ended with the war in 1971 which was primarily fought against the military rule in our country. They deliberately ignored as to how shameful and shocking it could be for a nation just-liberated from Pakistani military rule to come under the same thing--another military rule and then another--by home-grown soldiers.



People like Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Mahatma Gandhi, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr. never die. Even though physically they are not among us anymore; their ideals, values and philosophies are still alive and they will remain so forever as inspirations for humanity.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network















Another National Mourning Day just came and went reminding the nation of the terrible tragedy of August 15 and reconfirming that it would keep coming every year for re-narration of what happened that day in 1975 to generation after generation of Bangladeshi people.The scale of the August 15 tragedy was much broader than one could possibly imagine. On this day 45 years ago, there wasn't just a political assassination of the chief architect of Bangladesh and the father of the nation; there was also a cold-blooded and calculated murder of innocent women and children who had nothing to do with politics.The world has witnessed a host of high-profile political killings including the assassinations of Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., but none is comparable with the brutal murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was killed in a planned way along with most of his family members including 10-year-old boy Russell.Behind this savage assassination which went far beyond other political killings in the world, was an ugly plot of the assassins which backfired on them. They thought that by killing the father of the nation, his family members and other leaders of Awami League, they would scare away his family and party and they would never participate in the political process of Bangladesh again.But they got it all wrong or suffered from an acute dementia. It was none other than Awami League that was in the forefront of all political movements of Bengalis starting from the historic Language Movement of 1952 to the Mass Upsurge of 1969. Again, it was this political party that spearheaded the struggle for freedom from oppression and injustice of Pakistani military rulers and led the 1971 War of Independence.So, how could a party that led movement after movement of Bangladeshi people for their inalienable rights, their political and economic freedom and ultimately their independence be prevented from participating in the politics of Bangladesh? Bangladesh and Awami League are like Siamese twins--they are inseparable from each other. But the assassins of August 15 failed to grasp the historic facts.The killers also misread the organizational strength of the broad-based party which was founded by Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani and built by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. They thought that Awami League would collapse overnight after the assassination of Bangabandhu and other prominent party leaders. But they were wrong again. Even though the party had suffered a temporary setback after the murder of Mujib, it quickly returned to its original form to lead the nation.The August 15 assassination plot was based on an adventurism and grossly misjudged calculations. While the whole world noticed the rise of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a regional political figure during the Liberation War of Bangladesh and the emergence of a new nation in South Asia in 1971, the forces of darkness couldn't see this as well as his power, popularity and astonishing fame at home and abroad.Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was larger-than-life figure. His death couldn't diminish his stature as an unparalleled and visionary political leader of Bangladesh. It rather magnified his image as one of the greatest idealistic politicians the entire region of South Asia has ever produced. His popularity never plummeted after his brutal assassination; it rather surged to a record high. Like then he is still and will ever remain the darling of the people of Bangladesh.Bangabandhu's love for ordinary people was real; there was never any pretension in his feeling for his countrymen. He truly cared for them and that was precisely the reason the people loved him so much. And as a result of this reciprocal and genuine love, a rock-solid bonding naturally developed between the people of Bangladesh and Bangabandhu. No other politicians of our country could ever go so close to the heart of the common people.One day in winter time of 1973, a friend of ours was kissing his white-coloured shawl in front of some of us on our varsity campus. Noticing this unusual incident, we asked him if he had just bought this nice-looking shawl. Replying in the negative, he claimed he got this shawl from Bangabandhu. First, we laughed it off thinking he was joking. Then he insisted he was seriously telling us he got this shawl from none other than Bangabandhu, the head of the government of Bangladesh.Giving us a detailed account of how he got it, he told us that a few days ago he went to a meeting which was addressed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He said he was standing somewhere in the front wearing just a shirt and trouser and then suddenly Bangabandhu looked at him and asked him why he was not wearing winter clothes in such a cold weather. He said he told Bangabandhu he didn't have any such to put on and then Bangabandhu took off his own shawl and gave it him saying "wear it."That was Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a man with a rare human quality. His heart was always connected with the heart of the people. He used to feel their suffering and their pain. His love for his people was total and all very real and that was exactly what earned him so much popularity which no other politicians of Bangladesh could even ever think of. The nation has produced so many politicians but no one was ever able to connect so intimately with ordinary people of Bangladesh like Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.He was genuinely the "Man of the Masses" as described for the first time by renowned journalist and my mentor AZM Haider after his historic speech at Ramna Race Course to an ecstatic crowd of two million people on March 7, 1971. Bangabandhu is the symbol of an ideal, values, patriotism and inspirations. Even though his killers succeeded in physically eliminating him through the brutal assassination on August 15 creating the most inglorious chapter of Bangladesh's history, they miserably failed to erase his everlasting ideology.With the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other top-ranking Awami league leaders, the newly initiated democratic process although it was not perfect in a war-ravaged country suffered a severe blow. After a brief and chaotic civilian rule, the incident brought military into the political process of Bangladesh and they governed the country for as long as 12 years. Ironically, the 1969 Mass Upsurge in what was then East Pakistan and the 1971 War of Independence were launched against none but the military rulers of Pakistan.Just a few years into independence, the military men again became ambitious and positioned themselves at the helm of the new nation. They never believed in the values we fought for nor did they ever care about the cause of our struggle that ended with the war in 1971 which was primarily fought against the military rule in our country. They deliberately ignored as to how shameful and shocking it could be for a nation just-liberated from Pakistani military rule to come under the same thing--another military rule and then another--by home-grown soldiers.People like Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Mahatma Gandhi, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr. never die. Even though physically they are not among us anymore; their ideals, values and philosophies are still alive and they will remain so forever as inspirations for humanity.The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network