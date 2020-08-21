Video
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:36 PM
People suffer for deplorable road at Kalai

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

KALAI, JOYPURHAT, Aug 20: Thousands of people of Matrai, Udaypur and Ahmedabad unions in Kalai Upazila of the district are suffering much for a deplorable road from Panchshira to Boiragihat.
The road, which is almost 7km long, has remained unrepaired for about one year.
Numerous potholes have been created on the road making the communication difficult for both people and vehicles.
Students of different educational institutions, office-goers and patients use the road regularly. Besides, hundreds of vehicles ply through it.
Local sources said minor accidents are happening frequently on the road.
Locals including Tajul Islam and Rafiqul of Boiragi Village, Afzal and Zahidul of Binoil Village, and Mamun and Mizanur of Kushumsara Village said this is the only road for thousands of people of the three unions for going to upazila headquarters.
Locals said because of the bad condition of the road, different crimes including robbery and snatching occur at night. Commuters and drivers have become angered due to its bad condition.




Mahbub and Atiqur of Matrai Village said they go to office through this road regularly accepting numerous troubles. Sometimes, they don't get transport, and if transport is available, they charge high fares.
Auto-van drivers Selim and Raihan of Bherendi Village said, in this rainy season, the road has turned deplorable. Pulling vans through this road has been highly troublesome.
Chairman of Ahmedabad Union Md Akbar Ali said the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), upazila chairman, local lawmaker and whip know the condition of the road.
Upazila LGED Engineer Md Sirajul Islam said, "We have already measured the road and sent the assessment to the higher authorities. The road will be repaired soon."



