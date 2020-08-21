Seminar on awareness of overseas employment held





With the help of the Ministry of Expatriates, Welfare and Overseas Employment, Sadar Upazila Administration arranged the seminar in the Upazila Parishad conference room on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) AKM Mamunur Rashid was present as chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Fatema Tuz Zohra presided over the programme.

Additional DC Shilpi Rani Roy, Upazila Parishad Chairman Moniruzzaman Mohsin Roman and Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station Kabir Hossain, among others, were present at that time.









Putting emphasis on going abroad in a legal way, DC Mamunur said people who are willing to go abroad can go now through Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training at a lower cost. In this way, their employment will be safer no matter which country they intend to go, the DC added.





