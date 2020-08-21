165 more contract corona in five dists





BOGURA: Some 84 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 6,023 here.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Farzanul Haque Nirjhar, through a video-conference from his office, confirmed the information on Thursday.

He said a total 305 samples were sent to PCR labs of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and TMSS Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test in the last 24 hours where 84 people were found positive for the virus.

So far, 4,884 people have been recovered from the virus while 136 died of it in the district.

DINAJPUR: Some 34 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 2,651 here.

CS Dr Md Abdul Kuddus confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

A total of 254 samples were sent to Dhaka and Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital PCR labs for test.

The result came in hand at noon where 34 people were found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 23 are in Sadar, two in Biral, Birampur, Chirirbandar, Kaharol and Nawabganj each and one in Ghoraghat upazilas.

Among the total infected, 1,254 people are in Sadar, 262 in Birampur, 180 in Parbatipur, 168 in Biral, 125 in Chirirbandar, 111 in Fulbari, 100 in Nawabganj, 91 in Kaharol, 82 in Birganj, 78 in Ghoraghat, 72 in Bochaganj, 67 in Khansama, and 61 in Hakimpur upazilas.

So far, 2,005 people have been recovered from the virus while 53 died of it in the district.

CHUADANGA: Some 17 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,108 here.

CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

The test results of 54 samples sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital have come in hand in the morning where the 17 people were found positive for the virus, said the CS.

Some 57 corona patients are undergoing treatment at isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.

So far, 580 people have been recovered from the virus while 25 died of it in the district, the CS added.

GOPALGANJ: Gopalganj Sadar UNO Md Sadiqur Rahman Khan has contracted coronavirus.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Asaduzzaman confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Sample of the UNO was collected on August 18 as he has been suffering from corona-like symptoms for several days and sent it to a PCR lab in the district for coronavirus test.

He was found positive for the virus in the test result.

UNO Sadiqur is now in isolation at his residence, and he is doing well, said Dr Asaduzzaman.

PIROJPUR: Some 29 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 72 hours till Wednesday, taking the total virus cases to 883 here.

Of the newly infected people, eleven are in Sadar, eight in Mathbaria, six in Kawkhali, three in Nazirpur, and one in Bhandaria upazilas.









A total of 4,236 samples were collected in the district where the test results of 86 cases are pending at Barishal She-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

So far, 542 people have recovered from the virus while 17 died of it in the district.



