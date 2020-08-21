37 held with drugs in 6 dists





RAJSHAHI: Six persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in two separate drives, arrested three alleged drug paddlers with yaba and phensedyl in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Khairul Islam, 24, son of Tofazzal Sarker, Raqibul Islam, 22, son of Golap Rahman, and Uzzal Hossain, 32, son of Fazlul Haque.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Dakra area of Charghat Upazila at around 9:45pm, and arrested Khairul and Raquibul with 804 yaba tablets.

Another team of RAB arrested Uzzal Hossain with 100 bottles of phensedyl from Agla Village under Belpukur Police Station (PS) at around 9:30pm.

Two separate cases under Narcotics Control Act were filed with the respective PSs and the arrested persons along with the seized drugs were handed over to police.

On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three drug traders along with 296 bottles of phensedyl in Charghat Upazila of the district on August 13.

The three arrested persons are: Tufan Ali, 45, son of late Abu Bakkar of Barbari Beltala Village, Mohammad Asadul, 30, son of Nur Mohammad of the same area, and Saidar Ali, 48, son of Montaz Ali of Raotha Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of DB police conducted a drive in Barbari Beltala area at around 1am, and arrested them with phensedyl.

District police spokesman Iftekhar Alam confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 22 people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Sadar, Kalai and Panchbibi upazilas of the district recently.

DB Police detained a listed drug trader with 250 bottles of phensedyl in Sadar Upazila on Wednesday morning. Detained Ripon Sarder Sunny, 22, was a resident of Panchbibi Upazila.

DB Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Tojammel Hossain said on information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in Puranpoil Bazar area in the morning, and arrested Ripon with phensedyl.

During initial interrogation, the arrested confessed that he is engaged in the drug business for long time.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Sadar PS in this connection, the SI added.

Members of RAB detained 12 people while taking drugs in Sadar Upazila on Saturday night.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Mohaimenur Rashid said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bhiti Village at night, and detained 12 drug addicts red-handed.

The arrested were handed over to Sadar PS after filing of a case under Narcotics Control Act.

On the other hand, police arrested nine persons with drugs in separate drives from Sadar, Kalai and Panchbibi upazilas of the district in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

The arrested persons are: Abdul Kuddus Mondal, 44, of Dargahtalahat area, Rajon Saha, 31, of Master Para, Joydeb Harijan, 28, of Biswas Para, Robi Das Harijan, 40, of Adarsha Para, Uzir Ali, 48, of Natun Haat, and Borhan Kabir, 36, of Sabujnagar area in Sadar Upazila; Mizaul Sarder, 35, of Panchgram School Para, and Saju Mia, 32, of the same area in Kalai Upazila; and Tapan Chandra Barman, 22, of Telkuri Village in Panchbibi Upazila.

During the drives, police have also recovered 14 litres of wine, 15 yaba tablets, 200 grams of hemp and 980 tapentadol tablets from the arrestees' possession.

Joypurhat SP Mohammad Salam Kabir confirmed the incidents adding that, such drives will be continued in the district.

NARAYANGANJ: Members of RAB arrested two listed drug traders along with 195 yaba tablets from Bandar area in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are Shahin Mia, 41, a resident of Bandar PS area, and Subed Ali, 50, of Pashchim Dewbhog area under Fatullah PS in the district.

RAB-11 ASP Md Jasim Uddin confirmed the incident through a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

He said Shahin is an accused in three drug cases filed with Bandar PS and Subed in six cases with Fatullah PS.

They were arrested from Hossain road area with yaba tablets on Monday night.

They had been engaged in yaba trading in Narayanganj and Narsingdi districts for long, the ASP added.

KSHOREGANJ: RAB members, in separate drives, arrested four persons including a woman with 355 yaba tablets from Sadar and Bajitpur upazilas of the district in three days.

RAB members arrested two persons including a woman with 180 yaba tablets from Jashodal Dampatuli area in Sadar Upazila on Sunday.

The arrested persons are Nurunnahar, 30, wife of Omar Faruque of Jashudal Dampatuli Village, and Md Liton, 27, son of Md.Mustafa Mia of Gualapara area in the upazila.

Deputy Director (DD) of RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said a team of RAB conducted a drive in Jashudal Dampatuli area, and arrested the duo with yaba tablets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection.

Earlier, a team of RAB arrested two more persons with 175 yaba tablets from Poilonpur area in Bajitpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested persons are Kurshid Mia, 45, son of late Chandu Mia of Lohagown Village, and Badal, 50, a resident of Satura Village in the upazila.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) DD Lt M Shovon Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in Poilonpur area in the evening, and arrested them with yaba tablets.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Bajitpur PS in this connection.

MYMENSINGH: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug paddlers along with 201 yaba tablets from Kandi Chowrasta Intersection under Mosakhali Union in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Alamgir Mondal, 38, son of late Motaleb Mondal, a resident of Boldi Village in the upazila, and Rubel Mia, 32, son of Aftab Uddin of Bhorpur Village in Sreepur Upazila of Gazipur.

Police sources said a team of police conducted a drive in Kandi Chowrasta Intersection area at around 10:45pm, and arrested the duo with yaba tablets.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pagla PS Sahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident.

LAXMIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man with 99 yaba tablets from Char Kadira area in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Riaz Hossain, 23, son of Sayedul Haque Majhi, a resident of the area.

Kamalnagar PS OC Muhammad Nurul Absar said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Char Kadira area at night, and arrested Riaz with yaba tablets.









After filing a case under Narcotics Control Act with Kamalnagar PS, the arrested was produced before a court on Saturday, the OC added.





