

Apple snail population drops drastically

Generally, villagers crush these snails to feed their domestic ducks with its nourishing meat.

The population of the snails further shrunk as these are used as low-cost feed in the country's shrimp industry.

Local traders said at least 3,000 people are now involved in the collection of the snails in Kushtia. They sell their day's catch, about 30 to 40 kg on an average, in some 30 trading spots around the wetlands.

Though the snails are collected in great numbers, the district's Department of Fisheries (DoF) has no record of the collection volume, the DoF sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, the snail collectors informed the colonies of the snails in the wetlands are not as large as before.

Rashid Mia, a collector from Choraikol Village under Kumerkhali Upazila of the district told The Daily Observer that his whole day's catch has fallen nowadays as the snail colonies are reducing day by day.

He also said he earns Tk 250 to 300 by selling per kg snail at Tk 6 locally.

The primary collectors sell the snails to the traders. The meat is separated from the shell at the factories in Bagerhat District. They sell the meat to the fish farm owners and keep the shells to make fertiliser.

Sajedul Islam, a trader based in Kushtia, said, there is huge demand for the meat of the apple snail as fish feed in the enclosures of Khulna and Bagerhat. Not even one per cent of the demand can be met from the natural sources of those districts. So, the shrimp farm owners are buying the snails from Kushtia, Rajbari, Meherpur, Magura, Madaripur and Faridpur districts.

According to the Kushtia DoF, the district has more than 100 beels (water bodies), which are considered hotspots of the freshwater snails.

Dr Mahbubur Rahman, district fisheries officer, said the snail meat business is already taking a toll on its population. Snail meat is cheaper than the processed fish feed available in the market, because it ensures quick growth of the shrimp.

"But the environmental impact of such indiscriminate collection of apple snails has been ignored. We informed the matter to the higher authority who instructed us to take action against snail collection," he also said.















KUSHTIA, Aug 20: The apple snail population in local swamps has dropped drastically.Generally, villagers crush these snails to feed their domestic ducks with its nourishing meat.The population of the snails further shrunk as these are used as low-cost feed in the country's shrimp industry.Local traders said at least 3,000 people are now involved in the collection of the snails in Kushtia. They sell their day's catch, about 30 to 40 kg on an average, in some 30 trading spots around the wetlands.Though the snails are collected in great numbers, the district's Department of Fisheries (DoF) has no record of the collection volume, the DoF sources confirmed.Meanwhile, the snail collectors informed the colonies of the snails in the wetlands are not as large as before.Rashid Mia, a collector from Choraikol Village under Kumerkhali Upazila of the district told The Daily Observer that his whole day's catch has fallen nowadays as the snail colonies are reducing day by day.He also said he earns Tk 250 to 300 by selling per kg snail at Tk 6 locally.The primary collectors sell the snails to the traders. The meat is separated from the shell at the factories in Bagerhat District. They sell the meat to the fish farm owners and keep the shells to make fertiliser.Sajedul Islam, a trader based in Kushtia, said, there is huge demand for the meat of the apple snail as fish feed in the enclosures of Khulna and Bagerhat. Not even one per cent of the demand can be met from the natural sources of those districts. So, the shrimp farm owners are buying the snails from Kushtia, Rajbari, Meherpur, Magura, Madaripur and Faridpur districts.According to the Kushtia DoF, the district has more than 100 beels (water bodies), which are considered hotspots of the freshwater snails.Dr Mahbubur Rahman, district fisheries officer, said the snail meat business is already taking a toll on its population. Snail meat is cheaper than the processed fish feed available in the market, because it ensures quick growth of the shrimp."But the environmental impact of such indiscriminate collection of apple snails has been ignored. We informed the matter to the higher authority who instructed us to take action against snail collection," he also said.