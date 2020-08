BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Aug 20: Abdul Jalil Khan Babu, joint convener of BNP's Baraigram Municipality unit in the district, died of heart attack at 10pm on Tuesday. He was 55.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Baraigram Pilot High School ground on Wednesday, and later he was buried at the family graveyard.

He left behind wife, two daughters and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.