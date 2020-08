BHOLA, Aug 20: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a woman from Darzibari area under Deula Union in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sumi Begum, 37, wife of Md Anwar, a resident of the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Borhanuddin Police Station Mazharul Amin BPM confirmed the incident.