Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:35 PM
Five die of C-19 in two districts

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Five persons died of coronavirus in two divisions- Rajshahi and Barishal, in the last 24 hours till Wednesday.
RAJSHAHI: Three more persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 224 here.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.
Meanwhile, 160 more people tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday.
With this, the total number of virus cases rose to 16,102 in the division.  
Of the newly infected people, 42 are in Bogura, 36 in Rajshahi, 31 in Naogaon, 23 in Joypurhat, 14 in Natore, 13 in Sirajganj and one in Chapainawabganj districts.
Among the total infected, 10,910 people have, so far, recovered from the virus in the division till Wednesday morning, the official added.
BARISHAL: Two persons died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon, taking the toll to 139 here.
Of the deceased, a man, 40, a resident of BM School Road in Barishal City, died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, and another, 55, died at Pirojpur Sadar Hospital.
Till now, a total of 6,931 people tested positive for the virus in the division.
Of them, 4,995 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus here.
The divisional health directorate sources confirmed the information.









