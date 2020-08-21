Three minors drown in three districts





MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Rahatpur Village under Rajapur Union in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Tasnia, 3, was the daughter of a Saudi expat Sabuj Mollah of the area.

Local sources said Tasnia drowned in a pond near their house without the notice of her family members.

Later, locals found her floating body in the pond in the afternoon and informed police.

Rajapur Police Outpost In-Charge Akram Hossain confirmed the incident.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: A minor girl drowned in a beel in Nagarpur Upazila of the district while watching boat race on Wednesday.

Deceased Fahima, 7, was the daughter of Faruq Hossain of Barapusha Village.

Eyewitnesses said over 100 people of the upazila and its surrounding areas gathered at Paishana Beel by boats in the evening to watch boat race. Suddenly, the roof of a boat broke down and it sank with its passengers while the race was going on.

All managed to swim ashore accept Fahima.

Later, locals recovered her body.

Nagarpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sayed Fayezul Islam said the boat race was arranged without taking permission of the administration.

PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Panchhari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Rumana Akhter Moina, 10, was a fourth grader at Zia Nagar Government Primary School, and the daughter of Ramzan Ali of Zia Nagar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Moina drowned in a pond near their house while she was bathing in it with her friends.

Later, the family members recovered her body from the pond.

Being informed, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Panchhari Police Station (PS) Md Kamruzzaman and Sub-Inspectors Mahiuddin Patwari and Anik Kumar Dey visited the spot.

Panchhari PS OC Dulal Hossain confirmed the incident.















Three minor girls drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Magura, Tangail and Khagrachhari, on Wednesday.MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Rahatpur Village under Rajapur Union in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Deceased Tasnia, 3, was the daughter of a Saudi expat Sabuj Mollah of the area.Local sources said Tasnia drowned in a pond near their house without the notice of her family members.Later, locals found her floating body in the pond in the afternoon and informed police.Rajapur Police Outpost In-Charge Akram Hossain confirmed the incident.NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: A minor girl drowned in a beel in Nagarpur Upazila of the district while watching boat race on Wednesday.Deceased Fahima, 7, was the daughter of Faruq Hossain of Barapusha Village.Eyewitnesses said over 100 people of the upazila and its surrounding areas gathered at Paishana Beel by boats in the evening to watch boat race. Suddenly, the roof of a boat broke down and it sank with its passengers while the race was going on.All managed to swim ashore accept Fahima.Later, locals recovered her body.Nagarpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sayed Fayezul Islam said the boat race was arranged without taking permission of the administration.PANCHHARI, KHAGRACHHARI: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Panchhari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Deceased Rumana Akhter Moina, 10, was a fourth grader at Zia Nagar Government Primary School, and the daughter of Ramzan Ali of Zia Nagar Village in the upazila.Local sources said Moina drowned in a pond near their house while she was bathing in it with her friends.Later, the family members recovered her body from the pond.Being informed, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Panchhari Police Station (PS) Md Kamruzzaman and Sub-Inspectors Mahiuddin Patwari and Anik Kumar Dey visited the spot.Panchhari PS OC Dulal Hossain confirmed the incident.