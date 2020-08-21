Video
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:35 PM
Human chain demands removal of unplanned dyke at Dhunat

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DHUNAT, BOGURA, Aug 20: Hundreds of farmers formed a human chain in Dhunat Upazila of the district recently, demanding immediate removal of a dyke raised in the middle of the Kazli Beel (water body) that deluged about 1,000 bighas of cropland.
They also submitted a memorandum to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).
The victim farmers including Dhunat Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Lal Mia, Member Prafulla Chandra Sarker, and land owner Azizul Haque also participated in the programme.
The low-lying area of the cropland in the middle of Beelkazli, Mathpara, Chalapara and Pechibari villages is known as Kazli Beel. Every year, heavy rain deluges the croplands in the low-lying areas of the beel.
The beel is wide, and there was water drainage system in it. So, the croplands would get ready for farming in a short time. But, about one year back, Rafiqul Islam and Rahmat Ali, sons of Hakim Ali of Beelkazli Village, and Azizar Rahman Mondal and Hares Ali Mondal, sons of Abdul Mondal of Chalapara Village, launched fisheries in the beel raising the unplanned dyke.
As a result, the rain water cannot drain out from the beel, deluging about 1,000-bigha cropland in the upstream and stopping crop farming.
On behalf of the dyke makers, Rahmat Ali said, he cannot cultivate crop as his land in the beel is very low.


