Patients suffer at Bagatipara hospital for shortage of physicians





There are only three doctors against nine posts here, who are facing trouble in providing treatment, according to hospital sources.

Besides, there is no facility for Covid-19 treatment. As a result, the patients are suffering.

Meanwhile, Health Department sources said, five beds have been fixed for the treatment of corona patients at each health complex.

Despite the crisis of physicians, two doctors have been sent to other hospitals on deputation.

To overcome these problems, locals and patients demanded immediate government steps.

Out of the total 14 posts in this upazila, nine have been kept for physicians at the health complex and five for union sub-centres.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Ratan Kumar Saha is sick because of brain tumour. In his place, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Fariduzzaman is playing administrative role.

At present, Medical Officer Dr Nazmus Sakib, and two assistant surgeons- Dr Mahmudul Hasan and Dr Nazmul Arefin, are providing medical services as per duty-roaster. But, they are posted for union sub-centres.

According to sources, two doctors have been remaining absent for a long time. Junior Consultant (Surgery) Yasir Arafat has been absent for more than eight years since March 18, 2012, and Medical Officer Mofazzal Sharif has been absent for six years since July 21, 2014. Departmental cases have been filed against them.

Before settling the cases, their vacant posts cannot be filled.

On deputation, two doctors of gynaecology and dental surgery are working. Junior Consultant (Gynaecology) Dr Salma Akhter is at Natore Modern Hospital, and Dental Surgeon Dr Sadia Sultana Sumi is at Rajshahi Police Hospital.

The posts of RMO and anaesthesia have been remaining vacant for a long time. There are not posts for paediatric, ophthalmology and orthopaedic departments.

Besides, there are 17 posts for health assistants. But against these posts, 12 ones are on duty.

One office assistant post and the post for statistician are vacant.

Besides the manpower crisis, there are crises of furniture and medical tools at the hospital.

Though there was less pressure of patients in the beginning of the corona pandemic, at present the hospital is facing increasing pressure from the patients. Every day, 200 to 350 patients are taking treatment from the hospital's outdoor section.

The X-ray machine has been out of order for the last four years. A decision was taken to procure modern X-ray machine financed by JICA project about two years back. But it has not been procured yet.

There are two ECG machines at the health complex. But these are not working.

In the absence of emergency services for maternity, the patients have to receive treatment from other hospitals or clinics. There is a post of gynaecologist but there is no Operation Theatre.

Though some diseases are diagnosed here but there is no such facility for major diseases.

At present, a building is being constructed for upgrading the hospital from 31 to 50 beds. But, necessary manpower has not been appointed accordingly.

Now, the number of corona patients is increasing in the upazila. So far, 61 Covid-19 cases have been detected here.

RMO Dr Fariduzzaman said limited physicians are facing problem in providing treatment. So, he is providing treatment as per roaster besides his administrative duty.

He pointed out that there is no necessary facility at the hospital for corona treatment. According to him, there are few oxygen cylinders, but more cylinders are needed.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mizanur Rahman said, the crisis of physicians at the Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex has been informed to the higher authorities.

He assured the crisis will be solved very soon.

He informed that like other upazila hospitals, there are five beds for corona patients.









He added that depending on the necessity, corona patients will be shifted to other hospitals.





BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Aug 20: Health-care service is hampered at Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex in the district for acute crisis of physicians.There are only three doctors against nine posts here, who are facing trouble in providing treatment, according to hospital sources.Besides, there is no facility for Covid-19 treatment. As a result, the patients are suffering.Meanwhile, Health Department sources said, five beds have been fixed for the treatment of corona patients at each health complex.Despite the crisis of physicians, two doctors have been sent to other hospitals on deputation.To overcome these problems, locals and patients demanded immediate government steps.Out of the total 14 posts in this upazila, nine have been kept for physicians at the health complex and five for union sub-centres.Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Ratan Kumar Saha is sick because of brain tumour. In his place, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Fariduzzaman is playing administrative role.At present, Medical Officer Dr Nazmus Sakib, and two assistant surgeons- Dr Mahmudul Hasan and Dr Nazmul Arefin, are providing medical services as per duty-roaster. But, they are posted for union sub-centres.According to sources, two doctors have been remaining absent for a long time. Junior Consultant (Surgery) Yasir Arafat has been absent for more than eight years since March 18, 2012, and Medical Officer Mofazzal Sharif has been absent for six years since July 21, 2014. Departmental cases have been filed against them.Before settling the cases, their vacant posts cannot be filled.On deputation, two doctors of gynaecology and dental surgery are working. Junior Consultant (Gynaecology) Dr Salma Akhter is at Natore Modern Hospital, and Dental Surgeon Dr Sadia Sultana Sumi is at Rajshahi Police Hospital.The posts of RMO and anaesthesia have been remaining vacant for a long time. There are not posts for paediatric, ophthalmology and orthopaedic departments.Besides, there are 17 posts for health assistants. But against these posts, 12 ones are on duty.One office assistant post and the post for statistician are vacant.Besides the manpower crisis, there are crises of furniture and medical tools at the hospital.Though there was less pressure of patients in the beginning of the corona pandemic, at present the hospital is facing increasing pressure from the patients. Every day, 200 to 350 patients are taking treatment from the hospital's outdoor section.The X-ray machine has been out of order for the last four years. A decision was taken to procure modern X-ray machine financed by JICA project about two years back. But it has not been procured yet.There are two ECG machines at the health complex. But these are not working.In the absence of emergency services for maternity, the patients have to receive treatment from other hospitals or clinics. There is a post of gynaecologist but there is no Operation Theatre.Though some diseases are diagnosed here but there is no such facility for major diseases.At present, a building is being constructed for upgrading the hospital from 31 to 50 beds. But, necessary manpower has not been appointed accordingly.Now, the number of corona patients is increasing in the upazila. So far, 61 Covid-19 cases have been detected here.RMO Dr Fariduzzaman said limited physicians are facing problem in providing treatment. So, he is providing treatment as per roaster besides his administrative duty.He pointed out that there is no necessary facility at the hospital for corona treatment. According to him, there are few oxygen cylinders, but more cylinders are needed.Civil Surgeon Dr Mizanur Rahman said, the crisis of physicians at the Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex has been informed to the higher authorities.He assured the crisis will be solved very soon.He informed that like other upazila hospitals, there are five beds for corona patients.He added that depending on the necessity, corona patients will be shifted to other hospitals.