Subscribers facing hazard at Chandpur Savings office

CHANDPUR, Aug 20: Subscribers are facing hazard at the district Savings office.

Closing the main door, officials are running daily activities to avoid gathering and to ensure personal safety.

Subscribers come in the morning and wait on the veranda of the office while officials and employees provide services to them from inside. In fact, it is very hard to ensure service-maintaining safety.

The official works are being done in two small rooms. Besides, the office building is very old. The space is too small to accommodate them all. At present, the subscribers are receiving services facing rain and sun.

They, however, demanded an office with favourable conditions.








