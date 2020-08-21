Video
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:34 PM
Kim calls rare congress

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020

SEOUL, Aug 20: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called a rare congress of the ruling Workers' Party for January to address policy "shortcomings" and lay out a new five-year plan for the isolated nation's moribund economy.
Kim made the announcement at a full meeting of the party's central committee on Wednesday, where he "assessed achievements and shortcomings" since the last congress in 2016, the official KCNA news agency reported on Thursday.
In unusually frank terms for Pyongyang, the meeting concluded "the goals for improving the national economy have been seriously delayed", and living standards had not been "remarkably" improved.    -AFP



