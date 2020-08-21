Video
Virus surges in Germany, France

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Germany and France recorded their worst daily infection rates in months with concerns growing on Thursday that coronavirus cases could spike in Europe just as holidaymakers return home and children go back to school.
Germany confirmed 1,707 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April, official figures showed. The latest figures, from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, bring to 228,621 the number of infections in the country since the start of the pandemic. The daily record of new cases in Germany is just over 6,000, registered in early April. Ten new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 9,253.
In the United States, the country's top infectious diseases official, Anthony Fauci, said the government wouldn't make any future Covid-19 vaccine obligatory for the general public -- though local jurisdictions could make it mandatory for some groups, like children.    -AFP


