Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:34 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Murderer, accused killer in Sri Lanka’s new parliament

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

COLOMBO, Aug 20: Sri Lanka's new parliament opened its first session on Thursday with a murderer and an accused killer among its ranks after a sweeping election victory by the ruling Rajapaksa brothers.
One member of the legislature was convicted of murder only after nominations closed for the August 5 polls -- allowing him to run for a seat -- while another is awaiting trial.
Premalal Jayasekara, a returning MP from Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP), was found guilty in the killing of a political activist in 2015.
Jayasekara -- who did not appear in person for the first parliamentary session -- is appealing against the verdict as well as a death sentence he was handed.
He is the first convicted murderer to serve as an MP in Sri Lanka, where there is no provision under the law to disqualify him until he serves six months behind bars.
Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, in parliament for the first time after winning a seat for a minor party in an alliance with the SLPP, was escorted from prison to attend Thursday's parliamentary session.
He is awaiting trial for allegedly killing a legislator during a 2005 Christmas mass.
Maintaining the two-thirds majority in parliament that the SLPP secured in the recent election is crucial for Mahinda and his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kim calls rare congress
Belarus crisis unsettling for Putin
Virus surges in Germany, France
Murderer, accused killer in Sri Lanka’s new parliament
Mali opposition backs coup leaders
Putin critic Navalny in coma after ‘poisoning’
Merkel hosts Thunberg for talks on climate crisis
No Israel deal without Palestine peace: KSA


Latest News
500 stranded Indians return home thru Benapole
Man found dead in Pirojpur
India virus cases approach 3 million
2 HC officials suspended for illegal transaction
Paturia-Daulatdia launch services resume
BNP planted “poisonous tree of graft” in Bangladesh: PM
2 South Africa cricket players test positive for COVID-19
Body recovered in Kurigram
Russia to test coronavirus vaccine on 40,000 people
Doctor from Delhi killed by senior
Most Read News
Decision of bearing NID while traveling train cancelled
HC rejects writ petition seeking action against SPs
One in four Indians could have been infected with the coronavirus: Lab head
Child drowns while watching Tangail boat race
Two newly joined OCs of Cox's Bazar transferred
HSC exams in 15 days after reopening of colleges: Dipu Moni
Russia ships reactor vessel, steam generator for first unit of Rooppur NPP
Charges framed against Sabrina, Arif among 8
4 cops among seven accused sent to jail
18 more pairs of trains resume operations on Aug 27
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft