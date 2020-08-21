Mali opposition backs coup leaders





BAMAKO, Aug 20: Army colonel Assimi Goita on Wednesday introduced himself as Mali's new military strongman a day after a coup that was condemned by the international community but won support from the country's opposition.The African Union, European Union, the United States and the UN Security Council have all demanded the junta free President Ibrahim Boubacar, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and others taken captive in Tuesday's coup that followed months of protests.In the Malian capital Bamako, Goita said after meeting top civil servants that he was the leader of the "National Committee for the Salvation of the People" that has seized power."Mali is in a situation of socio-political crisis. There is no more room for mistakes," Goita, surrounded by armed military men, told journalists.His entourage told AFP that Goita, who is in his forties, had until now headed Mali's special forces based in the centre of the west African country, torn for the last five years by jihadist and sectarian violence. -AFP