Friday, 21 August, 2020, 2:34 PM
Putin critic Navalny in coma after ‘poisoning’

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Aug 20: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after drinking a cup of tea that his spokeswoman said she believed was laced with poison.
Navalny, a 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner who is among President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, was in a hospital in the city of Omsk after he lost consciousness on a flight and his plane made an emergency landing.
Navalny, a charismatic lawyer and whistleblower, is travelling the country to promote a tactical voting strategy to oppose pro-Putin candidates in more than 30 regional elections in September. Navalny went to Siberia to help opposition candidates.
Navalny's spokeswoman's Kira Yarmysh said Navalny had been placed in a coma on a ventilator and that tests were being carried out. "Alexei has toxic poisoning," she wrote on Twitter, describing how he had taken ill during the flight from the city of Tomsk to Moscow and had to be taken off the plane. Kalinichenko said that no diagnosis had yet been reached and doctors were not sure "as of today that the reason for his condition is poisoning".
The head of the legal department of the Anti-Corruption Foundation that Navalny founded, Vyacheslav Gimadi, wrote on Twitter that "Navalny was poisoned for his political position and activity."
State news agency TASS cited a law enforcement source casting doubt on this. "We can't rule out that he drank or took something himself yesterday," the source said. The pro-Kremlin REN TV channel claimed tests showed "secondary signs of drunkenness." Yarmysh dismissed this as "complete rubbish".




Political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya said that Navalny has "garnered hundreds of enemies including some hardened individuals," pointing to his anti-corruption investigations that attract millions of views online.    -AFP


