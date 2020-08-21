Video
Merkel hosts Thunberg for talks on climate crisis

Published : Friday, 21 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talking with Swedish founder of the "School Strike for Climate" movement Greta Thunberg in Berlin on August 20. German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted Greta Thunberg and other leading Fridays for Future activists in Berlin for talks on the EU's climate goals, with the campaigners expected to condemn "political inaction". photo : AFP

BERLIN, Aug 20: Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel to be "brave" in the fight against global warming as she sought to breathe fresh life into a climate movement overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The 17-year-old travelled to Berlin to meet Europe's most powerful leader exactly two years since she first skipped school to demand more climate action, kicking off what would become the global Fridays for Future strikes.
Thunberg was joined by co-campaigners Luisa Neubauer from Germany and Belgium's Anuna De Wever and Adelaide Charlier, all of whom wore masks as they made their way to the chancellery from Berlin's main train station.
During 90 minutes of talks, the young campaigners said they urged Merkel to tackle carbon emissions with the same urgency and drastic measures that leaders have displayed in the battle against COVID-19.
"We want leaders...  to be brave enough to think long-term," Thunberg told an outdoor press conference after the meeting. "We want leaders to step up and take responsibility and treat the climate crisis like a crisis."
She said Merkel, as the current chair of the EU rotating presidency, had a "huge responsibility but also a huge opportunity" to help the European Union meet its commitments.    -AFP


