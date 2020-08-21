

Kamala accepts Democratic nomination

Harris, the first black woman on a major party's White House ticket, accused Trump of turning "our tragedies into political weapons." And she urged Americans to vote for Joe Biden, "a president who will bring all of us together."

"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," the former California prosecutor charged in her acceptance speech. "We're at an inflection point."

Biden, who faces Trump on November 3, is due to give his own acceptance speech on Thursday, closing a Democratic convention held wholly online and on television due to coronavirus safety precautions.

At the White House, Trump hit back that he was only elected because of the "horror" Obama left Americans. Trump responded by telling reporters that Obama had been "a terrible president." "Now President Obama did not do a good job, and the reason I'm here is because of President Obama and Joe Biden." He added: "They did such a bad job that I stand before you as president."

Former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who narrowly lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, pleaded with voters to take nothing for granted in another tight contest. "This can't be another woulda-coulda-shoulda election," she said.

Others on the night's programme included Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who unsuccessfully challenged Biden for the nomination, and Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives.

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who has become a gun control advocate after being shot and severely wounded in a 2011 assassination attempt, also spoke, along with Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting. -AFP















